Tributes as Take The High Road's Mrs Mack, actress Gwyneth Guthrie, passes away

Take The High Road star Gwyneth Guthrie has passed away.

A statement announcing her passing was release on behalf of the actress’s family by STV, which made the long-running show.

Guthrie was one of the best-known stars of the hit soap opera, set in the fictional village of Glendarroch, thanks to her role as busybody Mrs Mack, which she played for 20 years.

Born in Ayrshire in 1937, Guthrie trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.Her family’s statement said: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our amazing mum, Gwyneth Guthrie.

"She passed peacefully on Tuesday at home and surrounded by her loving family. She will be playing to her next audience in Heaven.”

Bobby Hain, managing director of broadcast at STV, said: “We are so saddened to hear the news about Gwyneth Guthrie.

"For 20 years, Gwyneth played the iconic character of Mrs Mack in Take the High Road, bringing her own wonderful comic timing and dramatic flair which made her beloved across the UK. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family at this sad time.”

Guthrie has passed away the year after Take The High Road was revived by STV and made available on its streaming service to coincide with the show’s 40th anniversary.

In an interview last year, Guthrie said: “I’ve never watched myself because I know myself and I just thought that’s not for me.

“It’s an honour that it’s back on. It’s lovely that people enjoy it so much. I’m so pleased, it means it’s got a longer life than I realised and does our country no harm.”

Take The High Road, which was later renamed High Road, ran fo 1517 episodes from 1980 to 2003, with location filming being shot around Loch Lomond and the village of Luss.