Tributes paid to island music festival chief bowing out after 25th anniversary sell-out

Tide Lines were among the acts to appear at this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival.

An overall attendance of more than 18,000 was notched up at the Hebridean Celtic Festival, which Caroline Maclennan helped launch in Stornoway in the mid-1990s.

Her final four-day event, which featured more than 60 different acts, is said to have been attended by festivalgoers from more than 100 countries flocking to the main arena in the grounds of Lews Castle and the An Lanntair arts centre.

Its biggest ever year at the box office emerged as “HebCelt” bounced back from the impact of the pandemic and was able to go ahead in full for the first time since 2019.

The event, which has been valued at more than £2 million to the Isle of Lewis, has played host to headline gigs by the likes of The Waterboys, Van Morrison, Runrig, The Proclaimers, Deacon Blue

The festival, which champions Gaelic culture each year, has also played a key role in raising the profile of acts like Julie Fowlis, Skerryore, Tide Lines, the Peatbog Faeries, Niteworks and Colin Macleod.

Maclennan’s deputy, Graham McCallum, will take over as director in the autumn and is overseeing plans or the 2023 festival.

Gayle Findlay, chair of the Hebcelt board, said: “In the mid-1990s, Caroline and some friends had the bold idea of setting up an event to celebrate our island’s Gaelic culture and Celtic music.

Director Caroline Maclennan has overseen her final Hebridean Celtic Festival after its 25th anniversary edition.

“Since then, Caroline’s love of music, her island home and its Gaelic culture have been the driving force behind Hebcelt and have shaped the event into what it is today.

“Caroline has guided the festival through many highs (and lows) over the years and she leaves behind a legacy for the ‘HebCelt Family’ and wider community that we’re sure will last for years to come.

“Caroline has given many island musicians the opportunity to perform at the festival – for many, their first time in front of a larger crowd.

"But she has also supported the Celtic music scene across the globe and will be missed by our international friends as well.”

The Hebridean Celtic Festival in Stornoway celebrated its 25th anniversary at the weekend.

MacCallum said: “This is a fitting way for Caroline to end her tenure as festival director.

"To have hit 25 years with our biggest selling festival ever is incredible.

"I’m sure she will continue to help the festival for years to come, but we owe her a great deal of thanks for her crucial work in making HebCelt such a success.”

Maclennan said: “We are delighted to have had our best festival ever in terms of ticket sales, attendances, revenues and sheer positive enthusiasm for HebCelt.

Texas headlined the final night of this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival. Picture: Fiona Rennie

“The performances of the artists have been superb and people have turned out in droves to enjoy them.

"As ever, we owe so much to our festival-goers who continue to support us. We are entirely grateful to them.

"We also have to thank our sponsors who put their trust in us to deliver, and to the volunteers and community who are essential to HebCelt happening.”

The Elephant Sessions were among the acts to appear at this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival. Picture: Colin Cameron