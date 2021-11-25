Nile Rodgers will be appearing with his band Chic at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in July. Picture: Paul Windsor

The multi award-winning musician, composer and producer will be performing with his band Chic when the three-day festival returns to its July slot in the calendar.

They are already due to headline the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in the Highlands, which is sold out.

Also added to the TRNSMT bill by organisers DF Concerts are Maximo Park, Sam Fender, Ella Henderson, Self Esteem, Griff, The Lathums and Example.

Nina Nesbitt, Luke La Volpe, Brooke Combe and Callum Beattie will join the Scottish contingent in the line-up.

TRNSMT has already revealed that the 2022 festival will be headlined by Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi, who called off an appearance at this year’s event.

An announcement from the festival on the additions to its line-up said: “Nile Rodgers has produced some of the most iconic songs of all time from David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ and Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ to Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky; and with his band Chich, has topped the Billboard Top 100 with iconic tracks ‘La Freak’, ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Everybody Dance’.

“True disco legends, Nile Rodgers and Chic are guaranteed to get the crowd to ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ with the ultimate party set on Friday night.”

Fender has been confirmed for TRNSMT on the back of two sell-out shows at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and selling out a forthcoming gig at the Hydro in less than a day.

Other new acts confirmed for next year include The Bootleg Beatles, Mimi Webb, Sigala, the DMA’s, Mae Muller, Easy Life, Thomas Headon, Wet Leg, Gang of Youths, Jamie Webster, Alfie Templeman and The Regrettes.

Callum Beattie said: “You can get your singles played all over the world and sell a shed full of albums, but as a Scottish artist, I know I’m making real progress when I get asked to play at TRNSMT, Scotland’s biggest and best festival. I am honoured to be asked - I can’t wait.”

The DMA’s said: “Scotland is a home away from home for us and we cannot wait to play alongside these other artists to our most hectic fans.”

Maximo Park -said: “We finished our recent UK tour with a fantastic gig in Glasgow, so we're really looking forward to heading back - the crowds are always so passionate.”

Nina Nesbitt – “I can’t wait to play my first festival back in more than two years.

"I’m even more excited that it’s in Scotland at TRNSMT. I can’t wait to play to a home crowd again.”

The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid and Beabadoobee were confirmed for next year's fetival when the first tickets went on sale in July.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “After nearly two long years with no live music, TRNSMT 2021, saw plenty of hands-in-the-air, joyous, energetic and truly unforgettable performances.