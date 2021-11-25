TRNSMT 2022: Line-up, how to get TRSNMT 2022 tickets and list of artists playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

TRNSMT 2022’s line-up so far has been revealed as organisers prepare for the Glasgow festival to get back to normal following two years of disruption during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tens of thousands turned out for TRNSMT earlier this year in September to see a variety of music acts perform on Glasgow Green stages, despite fears of Covid and the sizzling hot weather in the city.

As TRNSMT organisers reveal the day split line-up for 2022 – and which major artists will be playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday next year – here’s the TRNSMT 2022 line-up so far, how to get tickets and when the festival is next year.

When is TRNSMT 2022?

TRNSMT 2022 will take place from 8 July to 10 July next year.

This year’s TRNSMT saw ticket holders enjoy live sets from the Chemical Brothers, Little Simz, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream and AJ Tracey from 10-12 September in Glasgow after the festival was able to return at a slightly late following Scotland’s exit from lockdown in August.

Who’s on the TRNSMT 2022 line-up?

The annual three day festival will see a range of acts performing on TRNSMT stages in Glasgow Green, with Paolo Nutini and Nile Rodgers & Chic kicking off the festival on Friday, before The Strokes, Foals, Self Esteem and Maximo Park headline the event on Saturday 9 July.

On Sunday, TRNSMT 2022 ticket holders will be able to close out the weekend with performances from Lewis Capaldi, Wolf Alice, Nina Nesbitt, Sigrid and Gang of Youths.

View the full day split line-up announced for next year’s Glasgow festival so far below.

TRNSMT 2022 line-up for Friday 8 July

- Paulo Nutini

- Sam Fender

- Nile Rodgers & Chic

- Tom Grennan

- The Lathums

- Beabadoobee

- M Huncho

- Ella Henderson

- The Bootleg Beatles

- The Regrettes

- Callum Beattie

- Luke La Volpe

- Brooke Combe

TRNSMT 2022 line-up for Saturday 9 July

- The Strokes

- Foals

- The Snuts

- Fontaines D.C

- Example

- Jimmy Eat World

- Maximo Park

- Griff

- Self Esteem

- Wet Leg

- Kenny Hoopla

- Pip Bloom

TRNSMT 2022 line-up for Sunday 10 July

- Wolf Alice

- DMA’s

- Sigrid

- Mimi Webb

- Sigala

- Easy Life

- Gang of Youths

- Nina Nesbitt

- Thomas Headon

- Mae Muller

- Jamie Webster

- Alfie Tempelman

How can I get TRNSMT 2022 tickets?

While not all TRNSMT 2022 tickets have gone on general sale yet at TRNSMT’s official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, full three day weekender standard tickets to the festival priced at £170 each plus booking fee (£193 in total) are available to purchase now.

The remainder of TRNSMT 2022 tickets, such as two day tickets for Friday and Saturday, Saturday and Sunday or Friday and Sunday, will go on general sale on Friday 26 November at 10am for £129 each plus booking fee.

Single day tickets allowing you access to a single day at TRNSMT on Friday 8 July, Saturday 9 July or Sunday 10 July, are priced at £69 each plus booking fee.

TRNSMT 2022 VIP ticket prices

For a higher price, revellers can get a glass of fizz on arrival to the festival for each day they have a ticket as well as a dedicated VIP entrance, chill-out zone, seated arena, upgraded flushing toilets and a VIP bar and food area.

VIP three day weekender tickets with full access to the whole of TRNSMT 2022 are on sale now and come at a price of £285 each plus booking fee (£309.50 in total).

Meanwhile, two day tickets and single day tickets (yet to go on general sale) are priced at £229.50 and £120 respectively.

Accessible TRNSMT 2022 tickets

People with disabilities and accessibility requirements wishing to attend TRNSMT 2022 will need to purchase tickets as normal from the standard or VIP ticket options.

After doing so, they can apply for accessible facilities and a free personal assistant or carer ticket via a TRNSMT application form – which can be found along with further accessibility information on the cinch presents TRNSMT website.

You can find all ticket listings and details at the TRNSMT ticket portal at https://trnsmtfest.com/tickets.

Presale access to tickets is now underway and can be accessed until 9am on Friday morning.

