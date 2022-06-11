Underbelly set to lose Edinburgh's Hogmanay and Christmas contract

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival has been stage since 1993. Picture: Liam Anderstrem

Unique Events has been named as the preferred bidder for a £4 million contract to take over the city's world-famous new year festivities.

The Edinburgh-based company, which joined forces with the city council to launch the Hogmanay event 29 years ago, last worked on the festival in 2016 before losing the contract to Underbelly.

Underbelly is also set to be ousted as operator of Edinburgh's Christmas festival under plans to put a Surrey-based company in charge of the event, which will run for up to six weeks.

An open-air concert is usually staged in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh on Hogmanay. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti

Angels Event Experience Limited currently stages the annual Christmas market in Hyde Park in London - the biggest event of its kind in Europe.

A rethink of the Christmas and Hogmanay festivals is expected to see a greater spread of events around both the city centre and the city in general when they return this year.

Potential bidders for the contracts were urged to make the events more family-friendly and appealing to Edinburgh residents, but were also tasked with ensuring they enhanced the city's reputation in future, following controversy over their impact in recent years.

A major shake-up of the two events was announced by the city council earlier this year following a wide-ranging survey which found significant support for the two events to continue as long as they were overhauled.

Edinburgh's Christmas festival has transformed East Princes Street Gardens in recent years.

The shake-up was aimed at reducing the impact of the two events on the environment, clamping down on drinking and overcrowding at pop-up markets, and doing more to support local businesses, producers and performers.

The city council has previously suggested drone displays and light shows could be staged instead of fireworks under a drive to cut the carbon footprint of the long-running winter festivals.

The city council began a search for organisers for the two events, estimated to have been worth £158 million for the economy in recent years, in March.

The proposed contract for Unique Events, which will run for an initial three years with possible extensions of another two years, is worth £4,062,280.

Edinburgh's Christmas festival has been a huge draw for the city since it was instigated in the late 1990s. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The proposed contract for Angels Event Experience Limited, is expected to see the firm pay £5,473,500 to stage events on key sites in the city.

However details of the events which will be staged in the city under the proposed contracts have not been disclosed ahead of a final decision being made by councillors next week.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “Through our citywide conversation with residents, businesses and stakeholders, it was clear that there was overwhelming support for the continuation of Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations in the city, but with a revised format.

"Contract notices for both Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay festivals were published seeking suitable tenders.

"Following this process, two preferred tenders were identified which have been recommended to councillors for their approval.

“If agreed, we’re looking forward to delivering great winter festivals for the people of Edinburgh and our visitors – very much in the spirit of their feedback received in our recent consultation.