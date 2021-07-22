It could be the Love Island shake-up fans have desperately been holding out for as three brand new bombshells entered the villa.

It was revealed during Tuesday’s episode (20 July) that the public had been voting for their favourite contestants, with the islanders at the bottom of the list at risk of being dumped.

Ultimately, controversial contestant Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker were the ones to go despite both only arriving a few days ago. They join the ever-growing list of islanders who have left the villa.

Georgia has admitted she’s competitive (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

The new cast members will replace them, one of which is Georgia Townend.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Georgia Townend?

Marketing executive Georgia is one of the new girls set to make waves in the villa.

She’s from Essex, and describes herself as the “life and soul of the party” and “funny”.

“I’m really kind at heart but I can be quite tough love,” she said.

While German model Johannes Huebl is Georgia’s dream celebrity man, she revealed she has her eye on PE teacher Hugo, who has so far been unlucky in love.

Although, she did say she hates sports, which might not go down well with Hugo whose career means is very into his fitness.

But Georgia won’t be putting all her eggs in one basket, as she also likes the look of Teddy and Aaron.

She said: “Hugo… is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.’

Asked what she’s looking for in a man, she said: “I like someone who we can have a solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve.

“I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world.”

The marketing exec also describes herself as “kind at heart” but “tough love”.

That could be why she’s been single for at least five years.

She said she had “exhausted” all other ways for meeting new people before accepting a spot as a contestant in this year’s Love Island.

Georgia joins tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings, 27, and estate agent Tyler Cruickshank, 26, in the villa.

How old is Georgia Townend?

Georgia is 28 years old, which makes her the oldest islander in the villa at the moment.

She’s seven years older than the two youngest islanders this year, Lucinda and Liberty, who are both 21.

Rachel, who was dumped from the villa last week, has been the oldest cast member so far at 29.

The oldest contestant in the villa before Georgia arrived was now-dumped AJ Bunker, who is 28.

Does she have Instagram?

Georgia does have Instagram, where she regularly posts pictures of herself and her adorable cat.

She has 7,000 followers and counting.