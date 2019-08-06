Author Ian Rankin hails Sherlock Holmes-inspired Oor Wullie culputre he co-created as 'phenomenal'

Crime fiction writer Ian Rankin has hailed the Sherlock Holmes-inspired Oor Wullie sculpture he co-created as “phenomenal”.

“Oor Sherlock Holmes” is a collaboration between Ian Rankin and Edinburgh-based artist Chris Rutterford which pays tribute to Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic character - complete with deer-stalker hat, cape and pipe.

Sponsored by The University of Edinburgh and located at the historic quad of the Old College, it is one of 60 life-sized Wullie statues displayed around the city this summer as part of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail.

The money raised from the trail is going to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC), Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity (GCHC) and the ARCHIE Foundation. ECHC supports and complements Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC), where Ian has previously spent time with his son.

On meeting the sculpture for the first time, Ian said: “The artist, Chris, has done a phenomenal job of really bringing Sherlock Holmes to life and I’m especially pleased that this Wullie is located where Conan Doyle would have studied.

“This is a great thing to be a part of as I’m a huge Oor Wullie fan, having grown up on Oor Wullie and The Broons. I still get the annual every year.

“It’s also fantastic because the trail is supporting such a wonderful cause. My son has severe special needs and was diagnosed at the Sick Kids so we have first-hand experience of the amazing work of the hospital and the charity.”

Roslyn Neely, CEO of ECHC, said: “Thanks to this project and the funds it will raise, we are able to continue the vital work we do in supporting children, young people and their families to have a positive hospital experience.

“The support we have had with Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is just incredible. We would like to say a huge, heart-felt thank you to all of our sponsors and supporters, and especially, of course, to Ian Rankin for his efforts and kindness in collaborating on Oor Sherlock Holmes.”

At the end of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail, the Edinburgh sculptures will be auctioned off at an invite-only event taking place on Thursday 19 September at Prestonfield House Stables. For more information about buying a sculpture or bidding online, please email hello@oorwullie.com

ECHC believes that nothing should get in the way of being a child and works to make sure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness. It distributes around £1.5 million per year to support the RHSC and other children’s healthcare settings across Scotland.

For more information or to donate, visit https://echcharity.org/