BAFTA Scotland Awards: full list of winners and nominees after last night's ceremony
The 2019 British Academy Scotland Awards ceremony took place on Sunday night, with the stars of Scottish film and TV descending on the DoubleTree Hotel in central Glasgow.
In attendance to honour the best in Scottish film, games and television from the past 12 months were Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Line of Duty), Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Nicola Coughlan, who were all on hand to give out the prestigious awards.
The big winner on the night was Wild Rose, the film about a Scottish woman’s quest to become a country music star while grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and the mother of two young children.
Star Jessie Buckley took home the Best Actress award, while the film also won in the Feature Film and Writer Film/Television categories.
Other winners included Alex Ferns, who walked away with the Actor Television award for his role in the critically acclaimed Chernobyl, and Kelly MacDonald, whose work in The Cry saw her scoop the Actress Television gong.
Jon S. Baird took home the Director - Fiction award for Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie.
Adventure-puzzle game Observation - set aboard a space station with a crew that has mysteriously disappeared - was deemed the best game to come from Scotland in the last year.
In the special ‘Outstanding Contribution’ categories, script supervisor Pat Rambaut was honoured for Craft, while the creative team behind Still Game were awarded for their contribution to Scottish television.
Here are the winners and nominees in full, with winners listed in bold:
Actor Film
JACK LOWDEN - Mary Queen of Scots
LORN MACDONALD - Beats
PETER MULLAN -The Vanishing
Actor Television
ALEX FERNS - Chernobyl
NCUTI GATWA - Sex Education
RICHARD MADDEN - Bodyguard
Actress Film
JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose
SHIRLEY HENDERSON - Stan & Ollie
FLORENCE PUGH - Outlaw King
Actress Television
MORVEN CHRISTIE - The Bay
JENNA COLEMAN - The Cry
KELLY MACDONALD - The Victim
Animation
4:3 - Ross Hogg, Robbie Gunn
THE FABRIC OF YOU - Josephine Lohoar Self, Calum Hart, Reetta Tihinen
LOVE DEATH & ROBOTS - HELPING HAND - Jon Yeo, Caleb Bouchard
Current Affairs
DISCLOSURE: CAN CANNABIS SAVE MY CHILD? - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland
DISCLOSURE: SUFFER THE CHILDREN - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland
DISCLOSURE: WHO KILLED EMMA? - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland
Director - Factual
GREG CLARK - Real Kashmir F.C.
LOUISE LOCKWOOD - imagine... Hockney, the Queen and the Royal Peculiar
MATT PINDER - Murder Case
Director - Fiction
JON S. BAIRD - Stan & Ollie
JOHNNY KENTON - Endeavour
BRIAN WELSH - Beats
Entertainment
THE DOG ATE MY HOMEWORK - BBC Children’s/CBBC
HOGMANAY LIVE - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland
LAST COMMANDERS - OMG Scotland/CBBC
Feature Film
FREEDOM FIELDS - Naziha Arebi, Flore Cosquer
ONLY YOU - Production Team
WILD ROSE - Tom Harper, Nicole Taylor, Faye Ward
Features & Factual Series
GETTING HITCHED: ASIAN STYLE - Firecracker Scotland/BBC One Scotland
MURDER CASE - Firecrest Films/BBC
ROGUE TO WRESTLER - Firecracker Scotland/BBC One Scotland
Game
BLOONS ADVENTURE TIME TD - Ninja Kiwi
OBSERVATION - No Code
SOCKETEER - Ice BEAM
Short Film
JEALOUS ALAN - Martin Clark, James Heath
RED HILL - Laura Carreira, Ramón Durman, Billy Mack
THAT JOKE ISN'T FUNNY ANYMORE - Hannah Currie, Beth Allan
Single Documentary
THE BANK THAT ALMOST BROKE BRITAIN - STV Productions/BBC Two
IN SIGHT OF HOME - THE IOLAIRE - BBC Scotland/BBC Two Scotland
REAL KASHMIR F.C. - Matchlight, Bodhi Media/BBC Scotland
Specialist Factual
FASHION'S DIRTY SECRETS - Hello Halo Productions & Oak Island Films/BBC One
THE FLU THAT KILLED 50 MILLION - BBC Studios PQP/BBC Two
YES/NO: INSIDE THE INDYREF - STV Productions/BBC Scotland
Television Scripted
THE CRY - Synchronicity Films/BBC One
TWO DOORS DOWN - BBC Studios Scotland/BBC Two
THE VICTIM - STV Productions/BBC One
Writer Film/Television
JACQUELIN PERSKE - The Cry
KIRSTIE SWAIN - Pure
NICOLE TAYLOR - Wild Rose
Outstanding Contribution to Craft
PAT RAMBAUT
Outstanding Contribution to Television
THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND STILL GAME: GREG HEMPHILL, FORD KIERNAN, MICHAEL HINES