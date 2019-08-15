Being Human star Russell Tovey in Edinburgh to record podcast

BEING Human, Looking and Sherlock star Russell Tovey was in town this week to record a Festival edition of his Talk Art Podcast with gallerist Robert Diament, in which the pair took a look at the Capital’s creative scene.

The podcast, which is available to listen to from Friday 16 August, marks a decade since the art-enthusiast duo first met at the Scottish National Gallery and features a series of conversations with the city’s leading artists, curators and gallerists.

“Edinburgh’s creative and cultural scene is completely unique,” says Tovey, who also stars as Ray Terrill/The Ray in the Arrowverse.

“Robert and I couldn’t wait to go back - especially having first met there ten years ago - to discover more about the city off the beaten track through the eyes of its artists and creatives.”

Diament adds, “We hope it inspires people to tap into their own creativity and discover the creative possibilities that Edinburgh has to offer.”

To celebrate the release of the episode, sponsors Bombay Sapphire have partnered with Rabble Bar in the New Town where, from 22 August for four consecutive Thursdays evenings, gin lovers will have the chance to show their artistic side by swapping napkin doodles in return for a complimentary Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic.

Guests appearing in the episode include Kate Gray, director of the Collective Gallery, Stuart Fallon, assistant curator of the Talbot Rice Gallery and Claire Feeley, head of collections at Jupiter Artland, along with artists Jessica Harrison and Adam Benmahklouf and Sorcha Carey of Edinburgh Art Festival.

Sponsors Bombay Sapphire have also commissioned Global Street Art and Hypebeast to produce a vibrant mural on the side of Paradise Palms bar on Lothian Street, which will be painted by Matt Sinclair and bring a splash of artistic colour to the city, inspiring creativity in the everyday lives of passers-by.