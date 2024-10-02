Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary singer Billy Joel is coming to Edinburgh next summer for a huge outdoor gig – and here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on tickets.

Who is Billy Joel?

Born in The Bronx in New York, Billy Joel is a five-time Grammy winning pianist and singer best known for hits like Uptown Girl, Vienna, She's Always a Woman, We Didn't Start The Fire and Tell Her About It, to name just a few. The 75-year-old music icon has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at various points during his lengthy career.

Where is he playing?

Billy Joel returns to the UK for two exclusive performances in 2025. On Saturday, June 7, he will perform at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield, marking his first time playing in Auld Reekie for 46 years. Then, on Saturday, June 21, he will take the stage at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium –his first show in Liverpool for 45 years.

When do tickets go on sale?

General tickets will be on sale from Friday, October 4 at 10am. They can be bought from the following websites:

Is there a presale?

Both Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin at 10am on Thursday, October 3.

How much are the tickets?

At present, we don't know the exact ticket prices. His sold out summer show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff had reserved seating starting at £89.30 (including booking fees) and standing tickets from £132 to £169.50. We expect the prices in Edinburgh will be fairlysimilar.

What was said about the Cardiff gig?

The Telegraph’s 4 star review of the incredible show noted: “He’s lasted this long because he is a seriously gifted singer-songwriter, who has become cooler and more revered with age. Quality will out, and this was over two hours of fantastic songs performed with panache and gusto.”

This article will be updated once more information about Billy Joel’s Edinburgh ticket prices is known.