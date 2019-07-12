Brother of tragic Frightened Rabbit star Scott Hutchison 'finding comfort' in his music

Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison said he has found comfort in brother Scott’s music a year after he tragically took his own life as the band prepare to release a compilation album of covers by a host of well-known Scottish artists.

‘Tiny Changes’ features bands including Biffy Clyro and Chvrches putting their own spin on tracks from the 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight, inspired by Scott's experiences of a break-up and his battle with depression.

Artists including Chvrches, Biffy Clyro and Manchester Orchestra perform covers of tracks from 2008 release The Midnight Organ Fight on Tiny Changes.

Work on the compilation, put together to mark ten years since one of the group’s most popular releases, has already started before Scott’s tragic passing in May last year.

Grant, 35, told BBC Newsbeat he has felt contrasting emotions of “anger, sadness and relief” over the last year, but admitted it was “amazing” that Scott’s lyrics would continue to help people years later.

He said: "I've felt angry at Scott at times, I've felt extremely sad, I've felt relieved that he's not suffering anymore as well."

"But who Scott was and what he did means he'll continue to help people even after he's died. That's what's amazing and that's what I feel lucky about in this situation.

"Also, even though I'm devastated that when I start a family my kids won't personally know their uncle, they will be able to listen to his words and watch videos and hear his voice and hear him laugh.

"And that's not something that everyone would have in that situation and I feel really lucky for that as well."

Tiny Changes also features tracks from the likes of The National's Aaron Dessner, Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard and American Indie band Manchester Orchestra.

Biffy Clyro front man Simon Neil told the BBC he "struggled to get through" the vocals on the track they cover - The Modern Leper.

He said: "We'd done our first recording of this song before Scott passed - and after he passed I really wanted to revisit it."

"But it was really tough to inhabit Scott's mindset at that moment in time.

Scott was just a guy who was straight up. You could get wrecked with him have the time of your life - you could be serious with him if you wanted.

"But he was just a wonderfully reliable beautiful person.

"It really brings sadness to me to think the world won't see his smile anymore and to hear his wicked sense of humour. We miss him a lot."