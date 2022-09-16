Celebrity Masterchef 2022: Who are the finalists including Kitty-Scott-Claus, Cliff Parisi and Danny Jones?

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finals week begins as the remaining celebrities vye for bragging rights.

The series returned on Thursday, September 15 with two back-to-back episodes which saw the elimination of Jimmy Bullard and Love Island star Faye Winter.

Lisa Snowdon sailed through the penultimate semi-final round with a “restaurant quality” creme brulee while Cliff Parisi’s Bakewell tart coaxed a tear from Gregg’s eye.

Tonight’s episode will see the remaining five celebrities test their culinary skills at Alexandra Palace with one more person at risk of being eliminated.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remaining contestants will face their toughest challenge yet as they cook for a host of celebrities across television, radio, and journalism in commemoration of 100 years of the BBC.

Who are the five Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finalists?

Kitty-Scott-Claus has made it to the Celebrity Masterchef 2022 semi-finals despite serving up two raw dishes

Melanie Blatt

Melanie Blatt is a 47-year-old singer from London.

Blatt rose to fame as part of the late 90s girl group, All Saints. Since the group split in 2021, Blatt has appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and presented The Hot Desk on ITV2, alongside hosts such as Dave Berry and Emma Willis.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones is best known for his role as lead vocalist and lead guitarist for pop-rock band McFly. Along with his fellow band members, the 36-year-old from Bolton has co-written all five albums for the group.

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowden, born in 1972, burst onto the scene as a model in the 90s - appearing on the cover for fashion staples such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire.Since then, she has appeared on Reality TV shows such as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and was a presenter on Britain’s Next Top Model.

Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi is best known for his roles as Fred Buckle in BBC One show, Call the Midwife and as Minty Peterson in EastEnders.

The 62-year-old actor also appeared on the reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, in 2019.

Kitty Scott-Claus

Kitty-Scott-Claus is a 30-year-old drag performer from Birmingham. Claus rose to fame after finishing runner-up to Krystal Versace in the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

On her first night on Celebrity MasterChef 2022, Kitty controversially served the judges a plate of raw fish tacos and mistook an aubergine for a courgette.

Who has left Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

London’s Adam Pearson appeared on this season’s Celebrity Masterchef 2022

Adam Pearson (TV presenter and actor)

Katya Jones (Strictly Come Dancing professional)

Clarke Peters (Actor)

Gareth Malone (TV presenter and musician)

Kae Kurd (comedian)

Kirsty Gallacher (TV presenter)

Lesley Joseph (Actor)

Chris Eubank (Former world boxing champion)

Nancy Dell’Olio (Media personality)

Paul Chuckle (Actor and comedian)

Mojo (Reality star)

Richard Blackwood (Actor and comedian)

Ryan Thomas (Actor)

Jimmy Bullard (Ex-footballer)

Faye Winter (Love Island finalist)

How to watch Celebrity Masterchef 2022 finals week?

According to the Radio Times, the first episode of finals week of Celebrity Masterchef 2022 will air on Friday, 16 September from 9PM on BBC One.

The series will then continue next week with episodes Wednesday, September 21 and Friday, September 23.