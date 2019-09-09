Chip Rapper: Fast and Furious 9 star Ludacris tucks into fish supper on visit to renowned Edinburgh chippie

FAST and Furious star Ludacris took time out of his busy filming schedule for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious series to see the sights in Edinburgh as he embarked on a whirlwind tour of the Capital's most scenic locations.

In a series of Instagram posts the rapper, real name Chris Bridges, posed in front of the Scott Monument, proclaimed Edinburgh Castle as his future home and admired some of the city's stunning architecture.

However, it was a trip to one of the Capital's buzzing food destinations that caught the eye as he tucked into a fish supper with an Irn Bru chaser at the Fishmarket in Newhaven.

The seafood restaurant was dubbed one of the 'ten best new food experiences' in the world' when it featured in a Lonely Planet travel guide for 2019, but has seen popularity surge since it was featured by chef Tom Kerridge and presenter Fred Sirieix on the BBC series 'Remarkable Places to Eat'.

Ludacris was the latest to buy into the hype, enjoying some of the restaurant's best during a visit on Sunday evening, his Instagram story revealed.

The rapper and actor tucked into a fish supper at the renowned Fishmarket in Newhaven, appearing to enjoy an Irn Bru chaser. Pic: instagram.com/ludacris

Photos also emerged of the star, who plays Tej Parker in the series, set dressing ahead of filming in Parliament Square .

Fast 9, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson alongside Ludacris, began filming in the city last week ahead of the film's release next year.

Filming for the Hollywood blockbuster, which will also feature Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Dame Helen Mirren and John Cena, will involve nearly 800 crew members and has been billed as "one of the largest and most complex shoots ever" to film in Edinburgh's historic Old and New towns.