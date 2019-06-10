Cineworld's 'revolutionary' ScreenX technology is coming to Edinburgh - but what does it actually mean?

A 'revolutionary' new cinema experience is heading for Edinburgh next month - and this is everything you need to know.

When will ScreenX come to Edinburgh?

ScreenX is able to evolve the moviegoing experience by providing a brand-new canvas with immersive visuals and creative storytelling.

Cineworld has announced that a 'revolutionary' new cinema technology ScreenX will arrive at Cineworld Edinburgh, in Fountain Park, on Tuesday, July 2.

What is ScreenX?

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology, expanding the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

Cineworld Edinburgh will be the latest cinema in the UK to install the new technology, bringing the total number of ScreenX auditoriums to 13. Cineworld Edinburgh’s ScreenX will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

What difference does it make to the experience?

By utilising the side walls of the auditorium and transforming them into an extension of the main screen, the story is conveyed more convincingly, resulting in further audience investment.

ScreenX is said to evolve the moviegoing experience by providing a brand-new canvas with immersive visuals and creative storytelling. Moviegoers can go “beyond the frame” of the movie screen by being at the centre of an expanding image for an expansive viewing experience.

Bringing the ScreenX offering to the UK was born out of a partnership between Cineworld and CJ 4DPLEX, who previously worked together to introduce 4DX to UK in 2015. The first ScreenX in UK opened in 2018, capturing the attention of UK moviegoers since.

What has been said?

“We are very happy to be able to introduce ScreenX technology to the people of Scotland through Cineworld”, said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “ ScreenX offers a brand new type of movie-going experience, where the audience doesn’t just sit back and watch a movie, but really experience it. We are incredibly fortunate to be working with a great partner like Cineworld, as they are true pioneers who believe in advancing cinematic landscape.”

Lindsay Cook, General Manager of Cineworld Edinburgh said; “We are excited to be the first cinema in Scotland to launch ScreenX. We are driven by innovation and following the success of 4DX, ScreenX will offer more ways for our customers to experience film."

What are the first films available in ScreenX?

Spiderman: Far From Home followed by Annabelle Comes Home

How much will it cost?:

Customers at Cineworld Edinburgh will pay £14.00 (adult ticket price) for ScreenX. Cineworld Unlimited Card customers will be able to enjoy ScreenX at Cineworld Edinburgh for an additional £3.

Tickets for ScreenX will become available at www.cineworld.com/screenx