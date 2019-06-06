Comedian and Netflix star Hannah Gadsby coming to Edinburgh with new show Douglas - here’s how to get tickets

The Nanette star has a new show in town.

Comedian Hannah Gadsby, star of Netflix hit Nannette, has a new show which will see her perform live in Edinburgh.

With Nannette being praised with critical acclaim, her new show Douglas is set to be unmissable and will see her tour the UK, America, Australia and New Zealand.

Hannah Gadsby

Australian comedian Gadsby is holds a ‘100 per cent fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Nannette with the critics census stating: “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette brilliantly moves modern comedy into nakedly honest new territory, pivoting from dry humor to raw, powerful storytelling.”

Nanette also snagged Gadsby a Peabody Award - these awards are designed to “recognize when storytelling is done well; when stories matter.”

Gasby’s website says: “Hannah found her voice with Nanette, and with Douglas she plans to use it.

The stand-up stage has been Hannah’s home for more than a decade, and the last couple of years have given her a few very new ideas to think and talk about in her brand new show.”

When is the show coming to Edinburgh and where else in the UK is she performing?

Douglas will play at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh.

It will come to Edinburgh on Wednesday 30 October and the show starts at 7:30pm.

Gadsby’s tour will also see her hit other venues in the UK, which are:

- Oxford: New Theatre Oxford, 24 October

- London: Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, 25-27 October

- Edinburgh: Edinburgh Festival Theatre, 30 October

- Manchester: Palace Theatre Manchester, 20 November

- Glasgow: Theatre Royal Glasgow, 21 November

- Brighton: Brighton Dome, 23 November

The Douglas tour kicks off on 8 June at the Moore Theatre in Seattle and wraps up at the Michael Fowler Centre in New Zealand on 3 February 2020.

Where can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets for the Edinburgh show are currently on sale. Many venues across the tour have already sold out, so best to get tickets quickly.

Tickets cost £26.50 each - you can book your tickets on the Capital Theatres website.