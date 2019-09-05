Criminal: release date, cast, trailer and plot for new David Tennant police procedural coming to Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its tense new police procedural, Criminal.

Starring former Doctor Who David Tennant, the show is set to launch on Netflix on Friday 20 September.

David Tennant has a leading role in Criminal. (Picture: Netflix)

Here’s everything we know so far about it.

Read more: Netflix transforms Scottish harbour into Falklands to film The Crown

What’s it about?

Criminal is an intriguing new police procedural with an unusual premise, in that all the action takes place in the confines of a police interview suite.

The procedural comprises 12 stories set in four different countries - France, Spain, Germany and the UK.

Read more: David Tennant felt ‘huge responsibility’ making new TV drama

Netflix describes the show as a “stripped down cat-and-mouse drama” which focuses on the intense psychological conflict between the police officer and suspect.

“Psychological games abound between detectives and suspects in a tense interrogation room, where the search for answers sometimes comes at a moral cost,” says the Netflix synopsis.

Who is in the cast?

Created by George Kay (Killing Eve, The Hour) and Jim Field Smith (Endeavour, The Wrong Mans), the cast is led by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones).

Starring in leading roles are Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Youssef Kerkour (Nightflyers, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, Shooting Dog).

Read more: Feature: David Tennant and Michael Sheen on TV adaptation of apocalyptic fantasy drama Good Omens

Katherine Kelly (Happy Valley), Lee Ingleby (The A Word), Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger), Mark Stanley (Dark River), Rochenda Sandall (Black Mirror), and Shubham Saraf (Bodyguard) are also in the cast.

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer opens with David Tennant refusing to comment on allegations that he murdered his teenage step-daughter.

Hayley Atwell, who starred in Captain America, prepares to throw detectives who are questioning her off the scent but it’s not clear from the trailer what the case is about.

Read more: David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in trailer for new Amazon Prime series

Youssef Kerkour plays a lorry driver who faces police questioning over a suspicious cargo.

When can I watch it?

Criminal will be available to stream on Netflix UK from Friday 20 September.