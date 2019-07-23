Dancing steward wows crowd by jiving to James Brown moments before The Proclaimers show at Edinburgh Castle

This is the moment an Edinburgh Castle steward clearly 'feels good' as he jives to James Brown just before The Proclaimers enter the stage.

The footage, shot by Alan Donald and his wife Cheryl at Sunday night's concert, shows the happy steward dressed in his high-vis jacket jigging along to the soul legend's I Feel Good just minutes before Leith-born duo The Proclaimers began their set.

The crowd, who were packed into the Castle's venue to watch Leith singers The Proclaimers on Sunday evening, couldn't help but clap along and get involved as bopped in the stand and interacted with smiling passers-by.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News Alan, from Trenant, said: "We were cheering him on.

"It was nice to see someone enjoying their job."

It was the first time Alan and Cheryl had seen '500 Miles' stars The Proclaimers and described the show as 'fantastic', but the sight of the dancing steward was one that will stick with them for a very long time.

Alan added: "He'd been dancing around to other songs before but the video shows him when all the crowd were involved and dancing."