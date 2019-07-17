Early bird tickets for TRNSMT 2020 to go on sale this Friday

TICKETS for the TRNSMT 2020 are set to go on sale this Friday, organisers have announced.

The 2019 edition of the music festival, which takes place at Glasgow Green, was brought to an energetic crescendo on Sunday when West Lothian singer Lewis Capaldi took to the stage in a Chewbacca mask in response to the latest jibe by former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher.

Stormzy was one of the biggest acts at the festival when he headlined the main stage on Friday, despite concerns he would miss the event.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer opened his set with ‘Grace’ and played to one of the biggest crowds of the weekend.

The signed Chewbacca mask is now being auctioned for mental health charity Tiny Changes, having already reached over £6k.

Rapper Stormzy dominated the conversation on TRNSMT’s opening day as the closing act caused much deliberation as to whether or not he’d make his slot at the Scottish festival.

Posting to his Instagram on Friday afternoon, Stormzy did make it to the Main Stage in plenty time and dominated the headlines even further with his entrance, receiving a police escort to the festival before delighting the audience with an incredible cover of Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’.

Lewis Capaldi made headlines with his Chewbacca mask on Sunday.

Over 150,000 fans took in more than 70 performances during the weekend, with the likes of Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra and Gerry Cinnamon also wowing crowds.

Early bird tickets for the 2020 edition of the festival go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 19. It will take place across the weekend of July 10-12 next year.