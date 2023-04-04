News you can trust since 1873
All the DIY stores opening hours London  including B&Q, Wickes, Screwfix and Homebase - full list

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read

Easter is almost upon us and that means chocolate and more time with the family - but the holiday makes it difficult to pop in stores as usual. Over the Easter weekend and bank holiday Monday, retailers across the country will be open at different times.

DIY stores such as Wickes, B&Q and Homebase are closed on Easter Sunday, however, on Good Friday, nearly all of the places listed below are operating at reduced hours so that staff can spend the remainder of the day with their loved ones.

Most stores will welcome customers on Easter Monday as normal. Here’s a list of all the major DIY stores in London and their opening times during the Easter holidays.

Opening and closing times:

    B&Q:

    • Good Friday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
    • Easter Saturday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
    Homebase:

    • Good Friday: 8am -8pm
    • Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed: Stores in England, Wales, NI, Scot/ROI
    • Easter Monday: 8am - 7pm

    Wickes: 

    • Good Friday: 7am - 8pm
    • Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 7am- 8pm
    Screwfix:

    Good Friday: 7am- 8pm

    Easter Saturday: 7am- 6pm

    Easter Sunday: Closed

    Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

    Tool station:

    Brentford

    • Good Friday: 10am - 4pm
    • Easter Saturday: 7am -6pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 10am - 4pm
    Hanworth:

    • Good Friday: 9am - 5pm
    • Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 9am - 5pm

    New Southgate:

    • Good Friday: 10am - 4pm
    • Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 10am - 4pm
    Peckham:

    • Good Friday: 10am - 5pm
    • Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 10am - 5pm

    Rickmansworth

    • Good Friday: 9am - 5pm
    • Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 9am - 5pm
    Stoke Newington

    Good Friday: 7:30am - 5pm

    Easter Saturday: 8:30am - 6pm

    Easter Sunday: Closed

    Easter Monday: 7:30am - 5pm

    Home Bargains:

    Stores in London include Wimbledon, Greenwich, Beckton, Edmonton Green, Twickenham, Southall, Hounslow, Hayes, Orpington, High Wycombe. All have the same opening and closing times.

    Operating hours:

    • Good Friday: Open from 9am to 6pm
    • Easter Saturday: Open as normal, closes at 8pm
    • Easter Sunday: Closed
    • Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
