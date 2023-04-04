Easter 2023: DIY stores opening hours in London including B&Q, Wickes and Screwfix
Easter is almost upon us and that means chocolate and more time with the family - but the holiday makes it difficult to pop in stores as usual. Over the Easter weekend and bank holiday Monday, retailers across the country will be open at different times.
DIY stores such as Wickes, B&Q and Homebase are closed on Easter Sunday, however, on Good Friday, nearly all of the places listed below are operating at reduced hours so that staff can spend the remainder of the day with their loved ones.
Most stores will welcome customers on Easter Monday as normal. Here’s a list of all the major DIY stores in London and their opening times during the Easter holidays.
Opening and closing times:
B&Q:
- Good Friday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
- Easter Saturday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
Homebase:
- Good Friday: 8am -8pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed: Stores in England, Wales, NI, Scot/ROI
- Easter Monday: 8am - 7pm
Wickes:
- Good Friday: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am- 8pm
Screwfix:
Good Friday: 7am- 8pm
Easter Saturday: 7am- 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm
Tool station:
Brentford
- Good Friday: 10am - 4pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am -6pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 10am - 4pm
Hanworth:
- Good Friday: 9am - 5pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 9am - 5pm
New Southgate:
- Good Friday: 10am - 4pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 10am - 4pm
Peckham:
- Good Friday: 10am - 5pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 10am - 5pm
Rickmansworth
- Good Friday: 9am - 5pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 9am - 5pm
Stoke Newington
Good Friday: 7:30am - 5pm
Easter Saturday: 8:30am - 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7:30am - 5pm
Home Bargains:
Stores in London include Wimbledon, Greenwich, Beckton, Edmonton Green, Twickenham, Southall, Hounslow, Hayes, Orpington, High Wycombe. All have the same opening and closing times.
Operating hours:
- Good Friday: Open from 9am to 6pm
- Easter Saturday: Open as normal, closes at 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm