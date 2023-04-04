Easter is almost upon us and that means chocolate and more time with the family - but the holiday makes it difficult to pop in stores as usual. Over the Easter weekend and bank holiday Monday, retailers across the country will be open at different times.

DIY stores such as Wickes, B&Q and Homebase are closed on Easter Sunday, however, on Good Friday, nearly all of the places listed below are operating at reduced hours so that staff can spend the remainder of the day with their loved ones.

Most stores will welcome customers on Easter Monday as normal. Here’s a list of all the major DIY stores in London and their opening times during the Easter holidays.

Opening and closing times:

B&Q:

Good Friday: Open as normal, close at 8pm

Easter Saturday: Open as normal, close at 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: Open as normal, close at 8pm

Homebase:

Good Friday: 8am -8pm

Easter Saturday: 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed: Stores in England, Wales, NI, Scot/ROI

Easter Monday: 8am - 7pm

Wickes:

Good Friday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am- 8pm

Screwfix:

Good Friday: 7am- 8pm

Easter Saturday: 7am- 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Tool station:

Brentford

Good Friday: 10am - 4pm

Easter Saturday: 7am -6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am - 4pm

Hanworth:

Good Friday: 9am - 5pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am - 5pm

New Southgate:

Good Friday: 10am - 4pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am - 4pm

Peckham:

Good Friday: 10am - 5pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am - 5pm

Rickmansworth

Good Friday: 9am - 5pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am - 5pm

Stoke Newington

Good Friday: 7:30am - 5pm

Easter Saturday: 8:30am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7:30am - 5pm

Home Bargains:

Stores in London include Wimbledon, Greenwich, Beckton, Edmonton Green, Twickenham, Southall, Hounslow, Hayes, Orpington, High Wycombe. All have the same opening and closing times.

Operating hours:

