Edinburgh cinema to hand out 'comfort kits' to nervous horror fans ahead of It: Chapter Two screening

FOR some, even the mere sight of a clown is enough to have them cowering under a blanket.

But now, coulrophobic cinema goers will be able to do so after a Capital cinema announced plans to hand out 'comfort kits' in a bid to help them make it through the latest installment in the 'It' film series

A blanket, stress ball, ear plugs and comfort food are all included in the kit.

Nervous horror fans attending the double bill of 'It' and 'It: Chapter Two' at Vue Ocean Terminal on Thursday evening are to receive a bag containing anxiety relieving items including a blanket and stress ball ahead of the film's opening night.

Ear plugs and 'calming' comfort food will also be distributed to petrified patrons before the back-to-back screening.

The sequel to the film adaptation of Stephen King's horror classic will see evil clown Pennywise return to the sleepy town of Derry to torment the grown-up survivors of the first installment, including Scots actor James McAvoy, 27 years after their first frightening encounter.

Ian Chester, General Manager for the cinema said: “It: Chapter Two will undoubtedly be one of 2019’s biggest film releases. The film series perfectly taps into the dark side of the human psyche which is drawn to the ever popular horror genre."

“However, we appreciate that for every horror buff there will be timid cinema goer who needs a little bit of comfort to help then truly relax and enjoy the film, which is why we created the comfort kits. I’ve no doubt that they will prove ‘scarily’ popular.”