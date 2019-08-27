15 spectacular pictures to relive the epic fireworks display that closed Edinburgh International Festival 2019

Crowds of spectators gathered across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife to watch Monday night's fireworks extravaganza at Edinburgh Castle.

More than 400,000 fireworks were launched from Edinburgh Castle to mark the end of the International Festival and the summer festival season. The celebration began with a concert in Princes Street Gardens featuring music from Bizet and Mozart. For the spectacular second half of the gig, conductor Marat Gardolinska synchronised the fireworks overhead with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s renditions of Glinka, Berlioz, and Dukas’ Sorcerer’s Apprentice – made famous in Disney’s Fantasia. The famous ‘Waterfall’ captivated the audience pouring fire 130 feet down Castle Rock. Relive the magic with these spectacular images from photographer Ian Georgeson:

