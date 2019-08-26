50 pairs of tickets to Edinburgh's spectacular fireworks display tonight to be won

Have your say

The Virgin Money Fireworks Concert is the spectacular finale of the Edinburgh International Festival, bringing together unforgettable classics performed live by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a specially choreographed fireworks display – all set against the magnificent backdrop of Edinburgh’s iconic Castle.

Enjoy a picnic in Princes Street Gardens and get the best views in the city as more than 400,000 fireworks are launched from the Castle, making this one of the biggest fireworks concerts in the world.

50 pairs of tickets to spectacular Edinburgh fireworks display to be won - here's how you can bag a pair

The event takes place tonight at 9pm and you could be there! We’ve teamed up with the Edinburgh International Festival to offer readers the chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for the Gardens.

Catriona Morison, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2017, joins the orchestra for a selection from Bizet’s Carmen, before the magic of the second part of the concert comes alive with Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmila Overture and Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, made world-famous in Disney’s Fantasia. Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique closes the International Festival with a fiery finale. Find out more at https://www.eif.co.uk/whats-on/2019/virginmoneyfireworks

To enter, simply email your answer to the following question to contact@eif.co.uk

Which Orchestra will be performing at this year’s Virgin Money Fireworks Concert?

T&Cs

Entries must be received by email at contact@eif.co.uk by 1pm on Monday, August 26.

Only one entry per person.

All entries with the correct answer will be entered into a prize draw to win one of 50 pairs of tickets to Princes Street Gardens.

Winners will be contacted by email after 1pm on August 26.

Tickets must be collected in person from Hub Tickets box office before 8pm on August 26.

The winners are responsible for any additional expenses over and above the cost of entry covered by the tickets.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Prizes are subject to availability and can be withdrawn at any time.