Competition: Could your child lead out the Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade?

IT brings the pulsating party atmosphere of the world’s most outlandish festivals to the historic streets of the Capital.

And now, one lucky youngster is to get the chance to lead the energetic celebration of carnivals from around the globe through the city as the dazzling annual showcase returns to Edinburgh.

Carnival performers come from as far afield as Africa, the Carribbean and South America.

The Edinburgh Festival carnival attracts more than 800 performers from 20 countries to mark the international appeal of the city during the Festival season.

The free, family-friendly procession will feature music, dance, puppets and acrobatics by performers from as far afield as Brazil, Réunion and Zambia.

And the Evening News has teamed up with organisers the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues festival to offer one parent and their child the chance to lead and be part of the spectacular event.

The winner of our online competition will have the opportunity to guide the parade through some of the Capital’s most iconic locations in front of estimated crowd of almost 20,000 people.

The parade begins at the top of the Mound at 2pm before making its way to West Princes Street Garden for 3pm.

Carnival producer and community manager for the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival Emma Picken said: “This is one of the most significant cultural events in the Edinburgh calendar and one of only three the trams are suspended for.”

“This huge family friendly event brings together sights and sounds from all over the world and demonstrates Edinburgh as a vibrant, cosmopolitan city.”

She added: “It is an event Edinburgh should be proud of and excited to be involved in.”

The parade kicks off from the Mound on July 14th at 2pm, before winding down through the city centre to West Princes Street Gardens an hour later for an afternoon of dance, acrobatics and interactive children’s activities.

Circus acts, Chinese dragons and cabaret performers will put on a carnival extravaganza below Edinburgh Castle, while a special concert bringing together a collection of musical styles from across the world.



There will also be a strong contingent from Edinburgh and Scotland’s creative community arts sector.



The Edinburgh Chinese Art and Culture Community will bring lion and dragon puppets, Chinese dance, music and martial arts, while the Beltane Society are to offer their Celtic influenced music. Samba from Scotland comes courtesy of Pulse Of The Place.



Emma added: “This year we have had 13 international artists in residence for three months and so we’ve been out working in various youth groups and school around the city, so we are looking forward to welcoming lots of the participants from these workshops into the parade. A highlight from the workshops is Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre in Gilmerton.”



“It is an event that is open to everyone and one of the joys of the carnival being on the street is that it is completely open so there are no barriers or fees.



“People can come and enjoy such an extraordinary mix of artists, costumes, design and music – and there really is something for everyone.”

To enter the prize draw, click here