Danny Boyle to launch new Beatles movie at Edinburgh International Film Festival

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle is to launch his new Beatles movie Yesterday and discuss his career at the Edinburgh International Film Festival next month.



The director of the two Trainspotting movies will also be discussing his career in an special event at the festival.

Boyle, who is about to join forces with Irvine Welsh again on a movie about Scottish music industry mogul Alan McGee, has joined forces with writer Richard Curtis for their first film together to tell the story of a struggling songwriter who wakes up from a freak accident and discovers that the Beatles never existed.

Organisers hope another Oscar-winner, Richard Dreyfuss, star of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, will also be able to attend the event for the world premiere of his new film, Astronaut, about a lonely widower trying to win a trip to space.

Other special guests at the festival include "in person" events with the Leith-based actor Jack Lowden, who has shot to fame in recent years in Mary Queen of Scots, Dunkirk, Calibre and Tommy's Honour, and Scottish horror star Pollyanna McIntosh, who is best known for her role in the hit series The Walking Dead.

Other highlights of the festival line-up include The Souvenir, the first film Scots actress Tilda Swinton has made with her daughter Honor, which is set in 1960s London, as well as the Oscar winner's new zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, and Olivia Colman's new America-set film, Them That Follow, about a pastor's daughter whose secret threatens to tear a community apart.

Himesh Patel stars in Yesterday as a struggling musician who decides to take the credit for the songs of the Beatles when he appears to be the only person in the world who has heard of them.

Other Scots stars in the line-up include Kate Dickie, Freya Mavor and Shauna Macdonald, who star in Balance, not Symmetry, a new Glasgow-set drama set to a soundtrack by Ayrshire rock icons Biffy Clyro, and Brian Cox, who stars in new American thriller Strange But True, and Angus Macfadyen, who will reprise his role as Robert the Bruce in Braveheart for a sequel to Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning epic.

The festival will open four days earlier than normal for special previews of the new Toy Story 4 blockbuster and new American superhero horror film Brightburn.

The festival's artistic director, Mark Adams, highlighted the strong representation of female filmmakers in the programme, with women making up more than 42 per cent of directors of feature films and shorts.

But he admitted there had been a shortage of Scottish films available for this year's festival, which has lost out in Rob Roy director Michael Caton-Jones' long-awaited adaption of Alan Warner's best-selling novel The Sopranos, which was made in Edinburgh last year.