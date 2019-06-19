Date set for Edinburgh Festival Carnival Parade through city centre

More than 800 performers are to take part in this year's Festival Carnival Parade.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 14, beginning at 2pm at the top of the Mound before making its way to Princes Street's west end for 3pm.

Organisers have extended this year's parade celebrations by including it in a four-day programme of events to mark the festival.

Further attractions include theatre, cabaret shows, workshops and puppet building.

Edinburgh Festival Carnival is produced by Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival.

Producer Emma Picken said: “The Festival Carnival creates a fantastic spectacle in the city centre as performers from all around the world share their rich and vibrant cultures with Edinburgh’s diverse population.

"As always, we are inviting the people of Edinburgh to join the carnival fun by either participating - why not wear a costume? - or simply by attending and having a great day out."

This year there will be performers from over 20 countries, including young Chinese dancers and capoeira from Brazil; Portuguese pipes and drums; Italian Commedia dell’Arte; carnival sounds from Trinidad and Martinique; and circus skills from Costa Rica and Hungary.

There will also be a strong contingent from Edinburgh and Scotland’s creative community arts sector.

The Edinburgh Chinese Art and Culture Community will bring lion and dragon puppets, Chinese dance, music and martial arts, while the Beltane Society are to offer their Celtic influenced music. Samba from Scotland comes courtesy of Pulse Of The Place.

Councillor Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener, said: “We are delighted to support the Edinburgh Festival Carnival again this year.

"Founded on the belief that the arts are to be enjoyed by everyone, Edinburgh’s Carnival injects the city’s streets with an exceptional cornucopia of music, dance and fun for all ages. The parade always celebrates Edinburgh’s international cultural offering and is the perfect way to enjoy summer in the city.”

For the first time, The Edinburgh Festival Carnival also presents five concerts which take place at St Bride’s Centre and Festival Theatre, running from July 12 to 15.

Edinburgh Festival Carnival organisers are also looking for volunteers (aged 16 and over) to support the carnival and its events.

For all volunteer opportunities, contact carnivalproduction@adjazz.co.uk or call 0131 467 5200.