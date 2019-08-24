Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Merseyside comic scoops top prize at prestigious Fringe awards ceremony

Merseyside comic Jordan Brookes has won the most prestigious prize at the Fringe - just four years after making his first show at the event.



He has been crowned winner of the main Edinburgh Comedy Award, following in the footsteps of the likes of Frank Skinner, Steve Coogan, Lee Evans and Al Murray.

Brookes, who is performing at the Pleasance Courtyard, has been judged to have the best comedy show at the Fringe, out of 759 eligible productions.

He was presented with the award by Stephen Fry, who was recognised along with Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson in its very first year in 1981.

Brookes has emerged the winner from a field described by awards director Nica Burns as the “most diverse” in their history.

Discussing the winning show, she said: “With a very close list of nominees and a nail biting debate the judging panel chose Jordan Brookes as the 2019 winner for his originality, his playfulness with the audience, his timing and his sheer laughter count.

“He is utterly unique, dubbed by some critics as the comic coup of the Fringe, there is literally no one like him.” Catherine Cohen, who is performing at the Pleasance, was named best newcomer at the awards ceremony.

Jessica Brough was honoured for her initiative Fringe of Colour, which is aimed at making the festival more accessible to comedians and audiences of colour.

The winners were announced at a lunchtime ceremony at the Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh.

The presenters this year were 2018 Best Comedy Show winner Rose Matafeo and 1981 winner Stephen Fry, who won in the inaugural year as part of Cambridge Footlights.

The assembled crowd sang Happy Birthday to Stephen as he was presented with a giant cake.

Stephen Fry said: “When I first came here in 1979 I was overwhelmed by the Fringe. I was in three plays that year and the next year I wrote a play to bring to the Fringe and did six shows a day.The third year I came with the Cambridge Footlights, with Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson, won the first ever Perrier Award in 1981. The Fringe means everything to me. I wouldn’t be here without it”.

Nica Burns, Director of Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards, says of the 2019 nominees: “An extraordinary, record- breaking year with an almost 45/50% gender balance between female and male nominated comedians. As London Hughes and Sophie Duker said, they are indeed the first black British women to be nominated, London for Best Comedy Show and Sophie for Best Newcomer. The most diverse group of nominees in the history of the Awards with the widest range of genres:physical, absurd and surreal comedy, standup and sketch.”