Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019: 5 shows to buy tickets for while you still can

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme was revealed last week (on 5 June), and excitement for the annual festival has begun to grow.

With so many possible performances to see, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the biggest arts festival in the world (Photo: Shutterstock)

These are five shows you should grab your tickets for whilst you can. All tickets for the shows can be purchased on the Fringe website.

Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor)

Adam Kay is a bestselling author with his book This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor) and he is returning to the Fringe for two nights only. The show combines the likes of stand-up, music and entries from his diaries whilst being a junior doctor.

His show has been described as ‘electrifying’ from the Guardian and ‘Hilarious and Heartbreaking’ by Charlie Brooker, and with his UK tour was a sell out, his two nights this August are set to be the same.

Performances: 18 and 19 August at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Suitability: 16+

Tickets: Depending on your seats at the Playhouse, ticket prices can vary from £17 up to £23.50

Danny MacAskill's Drop and Roll Live

Danny MacAskill is a Scottish sensation, wowing the world with incredible stunts performed on his bike. This is MacAskill’s debut at the Edinburgh Fringe with his brand new show titled Drop and Roll. Alongside Danny are other amazing trials riders, as well as fellow Scot Duncan Shaw - more athletes are still to be announced.

The show is hosted by extreme sports commentator Henry Jackson, the show also features some audience participation with prizes to be won. With one date of Drop and Roll already sold out, best get your tickets quick if you don’t want to miss out on this incredible show.

Performances: Aug 3-24 at Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the meadows.

Suitability: 5+

Tickets: £18.50 for the 3pm performance and £26 for the 7pm performance.

My Land

Touted as a five star show you needed to see before the Fringe ended last year, My Land found itself topping the list of top rated shows in 2018 on The List. With that kind of hype surrounding their show last year, being described as “circus as you've never seen it before”,

My Land is returning to the Fringe 2019.

Seven of Ukraine’s most talented circus performers band together to present a stunning show of light and shadow, combining ancient tradition and mind-blowing skill.

Performance dates: Aug 3-4, 6-11, 13-18, 20-25 at the Assembly Rooms music hall.

Suitability: 8+

Ticket cost: £16

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience

Five star reviews pouring in, Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is hailed as ‘outrageously funny’ from Broadway Baby. You’ll be treated to a three course meal and two hours of interactive improvised comedy in the stylings of the BBC’s beloved Fawlty Towers.

The event description states: “Basil’s still rude, Manuel’s still confused, and Sybil’s still cracking the whip… but because the show’s highly interactive and 70% improvised, it’s never the same twice!”

Performance dates: Aug 1-2, 4-26 at Imagination Workshop - The Principal

Suitability: Everyone

Prices vary between the 2pm and 7:30pm performances and offer a premium and standard option. Ticket prices also include a three course meal.

Little Death Club

Branded as the “absolute pick of the Fringe this year” last year back Ed Fest Magazine and winning “Pick of the Fringe Award” by Adelaide Weekly in 2017 and 2018, The Little Death Club is hosted by the gin drinking Bernie Dieter.

Dieter welcomes the audience into a night of cabaret, incredible circus and fire-breathing who describes themselves as “the darkest, funniest and most debauched kabarett club this side of Berlin!” Be warned: this show contains nudity, strong language and swearing.

Performance dates: Aug 3-11, 13-24 at Underbelly’s circus hub on the meadows.

Suitability: 16+ (Guideline)

Tickets: £16