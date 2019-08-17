Edinburgh Fringe 2019: Here is where to get £2.50 pints, free food and free comedy tonight

As the Edinburgh Fringe Festival gets into full swing, the quest to find somewhere to enjoy a pint of beer that doesn't break the bank may have been made a bit easier at a new pop-up.

Supermarket giant Lidl has opened a temporary venue at the Festival that will ensure that tourists and locals alike can enjoy a cheap beer and some top drawer comedy.

The 'Lidl Gardens at the Fringe' will see a line up of top comedy talent, headlined by Zoe Lyons and Jay Lafferty, take to the stage at their pop-up venue at Deaconess Gardens near the Pleasance Courtyard.

Twitter user Claire White expressed her delight that the venue was selling pints for £2.50, reckoned to be one of the cheapest tipples at the entire Festival.

There is also Gin and Tonic available for the same price, and free food.

The event is on between the 15th and 18th, with previous evenings headlined by Phil Jupitus and Scottish comedy legend Fred Macaulay.