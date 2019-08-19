Edinburgh Fringe 2019: The Funniest Joke winners from the last ten years

A Swedish surrealist comedian and children’s author has won an annual competition to find the funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe with a one-liner about vegetables.

Olaf Falafel, who has previously been shortlisted for the award, said finally walking away with the trophy after his seventh run of shows at the festival was a career highlight.

His vegetable-based winning joke, which was shortlisted alongside nine others, went: “I keep randomly shouting out ‘broccoli’ and ‘cauliflower’ – I think I might have florets.”

The pun was deemed the best of this year’s festival by 2,000 voting members of the public, after being shortlisted by a panel of comedy critics attending the Fringe.

But how does Falafel’s joke compare to the previous award-winning gags?

Here are all the winners of the award over the past ten years:

“Hedgehogs. Why can’t they just share the hedge?” - Dan Antopolski (2009)

“I’ve just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I’ll tell you what, never again.” - Tim Vine (2010)

“I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.” - Nick Helm (2011)

“You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks.” - Stewart Francis (2012)

“I heard a rumour that Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa.” - Rob Auton (2013)

“I decided to sell my Hoover… well it was just collecting dust.” - Tim Vine (2014)

“I just deleted all the German names off my phone. It’s Hans free.” - Darren Walsh (2015)

”My dad suggested I register for a donor card, he’s a man after my own heart.” - Masai Graham (2016)

“I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.” - Ken Cheng (2017)

“Working at the Jobcentre has to be a tense job – knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day.” - Adam Rowe (2018)