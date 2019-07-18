Edinburgh Tattoo half-price preview tickets to go on sale next week

Half-price tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo's annual preview evening will go on sale from 10am on Monday July 22nd.

This year's show is themed 'Kaleidoscope,' inspired by the Scottish optical instrument first patented by Sir David Brewster in 1817.

The 100-minute extravaganza is filled with dazzling performances rich with colour - through lighting and projections - and sound, special effects and the symmetries of the Armed Forces.

Military contingents will be complemented by a host of international acts including the recently announced Musique de l'Artillerie from Lyon.

The preview show is the first opportunity for locals and travelling visitors to witness the sight of more than 1,200 performers gracing Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade this year between August 2nd and 24th.

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "We’re all set for another fantastic show in Edinburgh and I am delighted that we can offer our local audience and their guests an opportunity for a first glance through our Kaleidoscope. Every time you look through a kaleidoscope the light cuts through the components in an infinitely variable way. We will do this on a grand scale this year. And, all this set to music.

"The Army is in the lead this year and will be working alongside some formidable military and cultural acts drawn from across the world. Our purpose is to bring people together for an entertaining and inspirational evening in front of Edinburgh Castle. The people of Edinburgh can be so very proud of this great event and should seize this opportunity to get the family together and draw in some guests from further afield. We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we start the run."

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo celebrates its 69th show this year, after launching in 1950. It remains a showcase of exceptional entertainment and incredible displays from the finest military, including the fan-favourite Massed Pipes and Drums, a contingent of more than 250 pipers and drummers, and the Massed Military Bands - more than 800 musicians in all.

Preview performance tickets can be purchased by telephone on 0131 225 1188, online at www.edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or at the Tattoo offices at 1 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QB. Tickets are priced at between £13.50 and £75.