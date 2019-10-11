Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2019: events, street party, music line-up and how to get tickets

Edinburgh is gearing up for Hogmanay celebrations (Edinburgh's Hogmanay)

Attendees have been encouraged by event organisers to "be daring, be inspired, be entertained, be ambitious, be a part of it, be here, be together!"

Tasked with bringing people together is a host of world class talent, including DJ and producer Mark Ronson, author Irvine Welsh and Soft Cell star Marc Almond, while the ever-popular Torchlight Procession also makes its return.

Interested in attending? Here's everything you need to know about Edinburgh's New Year celebrations.

Mark Ronson is headlining Hogmanay celebrations (Edinburgh's Hogmanay)

Academy Award and Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist Mark Ronson is the first DJ to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay and will also create a new soundtrack to accompany the world-famous Midnight Moment fireworks as they light up Auld Reekie.

Tickets to watch Ronson kick off the year in style cost between £75 and £85.

The event begins three hours before the bells at 9pm.

The Torchlight Procession takes place on December 30 (Edinburgh's Hogmanay)

Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker

The world-famous Edinburgh Hogmanay street party invites revellers to soak up performances from renowned bands, DJs and street performers.

Hosted by Love Island Aftersun DJs the Mac Twins, it will be set across three stages: The Waverley Stage, Johnnie Walker Stage and High Street Stage.

The following acts have been confirmed to perform:

Waverley Stage: Keir Gibson; The Ninth Wave; Marc Almond; PorkPie

Johnnie Walker Stage: The Great Calverto; Arielle Free; The Mac Twins

High Street Stage: Idlewild; The Snuts; Shooglenifty

Street theatre: Compagnie Remue Ménage; PyroCeltica; Harbingers Drum Crew; Dundu; Close-Act Theatre; Picto Facto; Gandini Juggling; Avant Garde Dance; Circus Alba

The event kicks off at 7.30pm, tickets for which cost £31.50.

Torchlight Procession

Revellers can also see out the year in a blaze of glory at the stunning Torchlight Procession.

Beginning at the Old Town, thousands of torch carriers will light up the city, culminating in a spectacular gathering at Holyrood Park.

To celebrate this year's theme of "togetherness", torchbearers will come together to form an image of two people shaking hands.

The event takes place at 7pm on December 30 with the price of a ticket and a torch, £14.

Ceilidh Under the Castle

Looking for a more traditional way to ring in the new year? You can attend the Ceilidh Under the Castle which will be hosted by ceilidh bands, Sleekit Beasties, Skyte! and Cool Ceol Ceilidh Band.

Standard entry for the event costs £65, while premium tickets come in at £145.

Bairns Afore

Adults celebrating New Year with young ones can head along to Barins Afore at Princes Street Gardens.

Hosted by silly children's TV duo Dick and Dom the event will culminate in its own mini fireworks display.

It gets underway at 5pm with ticket prices ranging from £8.50 to £21

Symphonic Ibiza

Warm up for New Years Eve with Symphonic Ibiza at the McEwan Hall, a marathon of club anthems from the past 30 years performed by DJs Andy Joyce and Steve Etherington alongside a live orchestra.

Ticket prices range from £33 to £53.

Ronnie Scott's Big Band in Concert

A day after Symphonic Ibiza, the McEwan Hall hosts something completely different: Ronnie Scott's Big Band in Concert.

Scott and his loyal band will keep you entertained through to the bells with a medley of jazz, blues and swing hits.

Ticket prices range from £58 to £68.

G’day 2020 with Kylie Auldist

Looking to get the party started bright and early? Celebrate when the clock strikes midnight in Sydney with the assistance of Kylie Auldist, ‘the high priestess of Melbourne soul’.

You can join Kylie for just £33.

Message from the Skies

Message from the Skies returns to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on 1 January with Shorelines, a collection of letters to Scotland reflecting on our relationship with our seas, waters and coasts and our maritime heritage.

The words of five celebrated writers: Charlotte Runcie, Irvine Welsh, Kathleen Jamie, Kayus Bankole and Robin Robinson – will illuminate and animate landmarks around the city with a maritime theme this January.

The spectacle runs from 1-25 January 2020 with entry completely free and non-ticketed.

What else is on?

The official Edinburgh's Hogmanay After-Party will take place at 1am on New Year's Day when the Street Party winds down, with a host of DJs set to get the McEwan Hall bouncing.

A candlelit concert will take place at St Giles' Cathedral at 6pm on New Years Eve, while legendary folk performer Eddie Reader will take to the McEwan Hall stage at 6pm on January 1.

How to get tickets