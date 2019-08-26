Dazzling displays of fireworks will signal the end of the Edinburgh International Festival tonight, all accompanied by the music of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

The organisers describe the show as “spectacular”.

Everything you need to know about tonight's Edinburgh International Festival fireworks spectacular

They added: “The spectacular Virgin Money Fireworks Concert brings together unforgettable orchestral classics from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and fireworks specially choreographed by international pyrotechnics artists Pyrovision.”

Kicking off at 9pm, the fireworks will be a fitting end to the festival season, with more than 400,000 fireworks exploding in the sky.

Set to classical music, those watching from the Ross Bandstand or elsewhere in Princes Street Gardens will be greeted with a beautiful show from Edinburgh Castle.

The first part of the one-hour-and-ten-minute show will be without fireworks and will include the Prelude and Les Dragons d’Alcala and Seguedille from Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen.

Edinburgh-born mezzo-soprano Catriona Morison, who won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World award in 2017 – the world’s most prestigious vocal competition – will lend her voice to the first pieces of music.

Following that, the crowds will be greeted with two of Mozart’s most famous pieces from his opera The Marriage of Figaro.

The fireworks will then begin as the orchestra plays the colourful Overture from Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmila, before the magical Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Dukas, made famous by Disney’s Fantasia.

Finally, the show will conclude with Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique in typically fiery fashion.

Several road closures including King’s Stables Road and Lothian Road will be in place throughout the day.

The Mound will be shut from 7pm with Princes Street, Castle Street, Hanover Street, Rose Street and Rose Street North and South Lanes also be closed from 7pm to 1.30am.

Standard tickets for the show are still available and cost £15.50 for standing areas in Princes Street Gardens.

If people are not lucky enough to get tickets, there are several spots around the city to witness the fireworks, albeit without the music.

Depending on the weather, Arthur’s Seat and Blackford Hill could provide the perfect spots, as could Calton Hill at the top of Princes Street.

The Evening News has teamed up with organisers to offer 50 free pairs of tickets to the show. Details on how to win them can be found here and closing time for entries is 1pm today, so be quick!