Grass-roots promoters call for end to Edinburgh Festival Fringe staff 'exploitation'

Grass-roots promoters are demanding an overhaul of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to end the “exploitation” of venue workers and ensure it is properly regulated for the first time.

The Fringe Society is facing growing demands to prevent the event becoming a “playground for the privileged” unless firmer action is taken over poor pay and conditions.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Critics have warned some Fringe venues are running the risk of breaking employment laws in their use of poorly-paid staff or volunteers, claiming some are expected to work for free for a month or go into debt just to be part of the Fringe.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 for kids: 9 shows aimed at children

A backlash against the director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards has emerged after she warned the “spirit of the Fringe” would suffer if venues and promoters faced too much regulation.

Nica Burns said it was vital that people were able to have “freedom of choice” of whether to work in venues that did not have “standard working practices.”

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy has criticised Fair Fringe activists, who are campaigning for an end to the exploitation of festival workers, for unfairly vilifying venue operators and depicting them as “evil megalomaniacs.”

However Bob Slayer, who introduced the “pay what you want” concept at the Fringe, said: “Exploitation does not need to be built into the Fringe model. To claim it is an inevitability or a choice for individuals, rather than something that works to the advantage of business, is just not true.

“If we don’t find ways to include individuals who are unable to afford to work for free for a month or go into debt just to be part of the festival, then it risks becoming out of touch and irrelevant, and a playground for privileged folk.

“We want a Fringe Society that helps us ask the difficult questions and defends those people that make the Fringe more interesting – the staff and performers themselves, venues that pay their staff and performers, and campaigns that actively challenge and promote inclusivity. Most of all, we want it to defend artistic purpose over commercial interests.”

Free Festival director Alex Petty said: “Rejecting calls for regulation is ridiculous, when there is already is regulation: it’s called employment law. And it seems something larger Fringe venues and employers wish to ignore or circumnavigate to help increase their profits – while pretending this is in the name of the arts.

“I don’t think the original theatre groups in 1947 imagined that their ‘spirit of the Fringe’ would be translated into a reason for staff to work all month for long hours, with no days off and minimal pay to support businesses renting spaces to performers for many thousands of pounds to turn over even bigger profits.”

Free Fringe founder Peter Buckley Hill said: “The Fringe does not need to have workers under unacceptable conditions, and the Free Fringe has proved that. If the Fringe cannot survive without unacceptable conditions for its non-performing workers, then it should die. It is not worthy to live if it thrives at the expense of others.”