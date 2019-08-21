Incredible Lewis Capaldi stained glass window on display at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A stained glass window featuring the face of Lewis Capaldi is drawing visitors to a Scottish Twitter exhibition at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The window depicts the singer-songwriter wearing sunglasses and a towel around his head in reference to a picture he posted on the social media site.

Centre manager Peter Law (right) and his assistant Malcolm Moore take a closer look at a stain-glass window that features Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. The window will be on display in the Scottish Twitter Visitor Centre at the Edinburgh Fringe.

It is part of the #ScottishTwitter visitor centre, which opens on Wednesday and includes tweets reimagined as oil paintings and cross-stitch.

There is also a translation feature for tweets and a timeline celebrating #ScottishTwitter moments including Hurricane Bawbag when an extratropical cyclone hit the country in December 2011.

A gift shop offers merchandise including tote bags featuring popular tweets such as one from @Nicolebairdd_X which states "Canny believe how expensive being alive is".

Dara Nasr, managing director at Twitter UK, said: "There were genuine LOLs in the office as we delved into the #ScottishTwitter conversations.

"We're so proud to open the visitor centre as a celebration of the insightful, frank and even philosophical humour of #ScottishTwitter."

A judging panel of comedians appearing at this year's Fringe also picked a tweet from @marcsimps0n as Scotland's funniest tweet which will receive its own wall of honour in the centre.

It reads: "wis walkin home n someone threw a block of cheese oot their windee n it hit me on the head, i turned n shouted that wisna very mature wis it."

Fern Brady said: "The social commentary that came through with some of the tweets had us in stitches but @marcsimps0n's witty retort and excellent pun was the obvious winner.

"It was like the Twitter equivalent of being heckled. Brilliant."

The centre can be found at 21 Blackfriars Street, and is open from 10am to 8pm until Sunday.