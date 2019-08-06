Local Drag Race reject Reba set to prove RuPaul wrong at Edinburgh Fringe

WHILE the Lady Boys of Bangkok are entertaining at Fountainbridge, Planet Bar on Baxter’s Place has Scotland’s Best Drag Queen keeping audiences on their toes.

In Salt ’n’ Sauce, Reba Martell, winner of Scotland’s Best Drag Queen and RuPaul Drag Race reject, promises a hefty portion of camp carry on to “tickle your pickle”.

Reba Martell is the creation of Craig Glover, for three years the panto dame at Musselbuirgh’s Brunton Theatre.

He says, “My 13-year-old self is absolutely wetting themselves with excitement at being part of the Fringe.

“For years I have attended the festival as a punter and eventually the time has come for me to take to the stage myself.

“After the success of winning the title of Scotland’s Best Drag Queen late last year - I decided to strike while the crown was still hot. It’s a very exciting time.”

It was a rejection from the hit TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race that spurred Glover on to bring his creation to the masses.

He explains, “Since being rejected for the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, I decided to take my drag to the next level. I sat down and created a one hour solo show. No one else, no gimmick. Just me filling the stage for an hour. Being an entertainer.

“Not making the cut for TV could have crushed me but I found the courage to step up and show them how it’s done. A wise old queen once told me ‘Don’t be bitter, be better’ and by Dolly, I’m better than ever before. Nobody dishes out comedy quite like a Scottish drag queen.”

He adds, “I’m no stranger to Edinburgh, having spent many happy panto seasons through here as the resident dame at The Brunton. I got to take on roles such as Saucy Nancy and Mother Goose, so it’s great to be back strutting down the cobbles in my heels.”

Reba Martell: Salt’n’Sauce!, Planet Bar, 6pm, 2-15 August, £10, www.edfringe.com