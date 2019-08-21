Scottish Twitter reveals winner of funniest Tweet to launch Fringe visitor centre

Twitter has revealed Scotland’s funniest Tweet to launch its new visitor centre at Edinburgh Fringe.

Commemorating the best of Scottish Twitter, the new visitor centre opens today just off the Royal Mile.

A stained glass image of Lewis Capaldi's face appears at the #ScottishTwitter visitor centre.

The award went to @marcsimps0n who tweeted: “wis walkin home n someone threw a block of cheese oot their windee n it hit me on the head, i turned n shouted that wisna very mature wis it”.

A judging panel of comedians including comedy talent Fern Brady, Mark Nelson, Janey Godley and Ray Bradshaw selected the Tweet from a shortlist that was created by the Twitter team.

Commenting on the winning Tweet, Fern Brady said: “The social commentary that came through with some of the tweets had us in stitches but @marcsimps0n’s witty retort and excellent pun was the obvious winner. It was like the Twitter equivalent of being heckled. Brilliant!”

@marcsimps0n will receive a gold Twitter bird trophy and a wall of honour at the #ScottishTwitter visitor centre.

Celebrating the breadth of Scottish Twitter, the new #ScottishTwitter visitor centre will also feature a stained glass window showcasing Lewis Capaldi, who is as famous for his hilarious social media posts as his voice.

Legendary Tweets reimagined as oil paintings and cross stitch will be on display alongside a timeline celebrating the greatest #ScottishTwitter moments on the platform such as Hurricane Bawbag.

There is also a gift shop offering merchandise such as tote bags featuring @nicolebairdd_x pondering that she “Canny believe how expensive being alive is”.

Visit Scottish Twitter can be found at 21 Blackfriars Street, Edinburgh EH1 1NB and is open from the 21st to the 25th of August from 10am to 8pm each day.

Shortlisted tweets included the following:

Canny believe how expensive being alive is

@Nicolebairdd_X

https://twitter.com/Nicolebairdd_X/status/963896622294949888

A twirls just a flake wae a jacket oan

@Paul_Glancy

https://twitter.com/paul_glancy/status/725364390996918273

Dreadin the day someone gets down on one knee and asks me to marry them cos a have a hefty double chin when a look down

@TeiganMair

https://twitter.com/TeiganMair/status/832690157442588672

Absolutely mortified in work asked this boy n girl if they were together as in lit together in the queue and he's lit "aw we're kinda together but it's not official or anythin" that's no wit a meant Hun

@aimeemccollxx

https://twitter.com/aimeemccollxx/status/961298777570250752

Mental that yer nipples are older than yer teeth

@DannyGilmartin1

https://twitter.com/DannyGilmartin1/status/1146889549576134658