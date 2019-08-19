The Inbetweeners star James Buckley takes swipe at joke crowned the best at Edinburgh Fringe 2019

Have your say

The Inbetweeners star and comedian James Buckley has taken a swipe at the joke which has been crowned the best of Edinburgh Fringe 2019.

Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel won TV channel Dave's prestigious award for "Funniest Joke of The Fringe" award with a brassica-based pun.

The winning joke was: "I keep randomly shouting out 'Broccoli' and 'Cauliflower' - I think I might have florets".

The joke was taken from Falafel's show, One Giant Leek For Mankind.

The comic - who claims to be "Sweden's 8th funniest" comedian - said: "This is a fantastic honour but it's like I've always said, jokes about white sugar are rare, jokes about brown sugar... demerara."

Buckley, 32, said on Twitter: "I’ve just read the joke that won funniest joke award at the Edinburgh fringe this year.

"We really do live in a time where you aren’t allowed to joke about anything."

He followed up his initial tweet by saying: "By the way, I’ve been to the fringe a couple of times. It’s brilliant. Great atmosphere. Lots of fun.

"Let’s remember what it is though, comedians writing jokes to impress other comedians. I’m not saying that’s good or bad ... oh god I can feel the backlash already."

Buckley shot to fame when he played Jay in Channel 4's hit sitcom The Inbetweeners, alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison, which follows the trials and tribulations of four youths finding their way through school.

He is also a stand-up comedian and gaming Youtuber.

