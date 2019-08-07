This is why you may see this goat walking up and down Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile

Edinburgh Festival Fringe brings some weird and wonderful sights to the Capital - but possibly none more so than this.

Remember the goat which was recently spotted on a Lothian Bus, just casually taking a trip across the city?

Djali is part of the show Notre Dame de Paris

Well, she's back, and this time it will be strutting its stuff up and down one of the most historic and well-known roads in the whole of Edinburgh.

On Thursday, Djali and her performing troupe will be heading up and down the Royal Mile to promote their Fringe show.

Djali is part of the show Notre Dame de Paris (aka The Hunchback of Notre Dame) which is on at the Front Courtyard of St Patrick's Catholic Church on Cowgate.

Staged in a traditional circus ring and featuring a 12 metre high representation of Notre Dame cathedral, NDP Circus bring Victor Hugo’s story to life with a heady mix of horses, fire, dance, music, circus and melodrama.

NDP Circus bring Victor Hugos story to life

It's on until August 24 and tickets are available from www.edfringe.co.uk, www.ndpcircus.com or on the door and are priced at £16 general admission, £12 concessions and £10 for children under 18.