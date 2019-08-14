Watch as silent disco in Edinburgh streets baffles passers-by

There is no surer sign that the Edinburgh Festival is in full-swing than when you spot a bunch of strangers dancing exuberantly in the middle of the Old Town in complete silence.

The popular Silent Disco Adventures has returned to the Fringe for another year. The walking tours invite tourists on a "rhythmic riot" through the streets of the Capital with headphones and broadcasting tech allowing them to take the party on the road.

The Silent Disco in full swing leaves two young women perplexed. Picture: EEN

On Tuesday, the group was spotted and filmed strutting their stuff by an Evening News reader at the intersection between Forrest Road and George IV Bridge - much to the bewilderment of two passers-by.

Running in partnership with venue Underbelly after a successful 2018 at the festival, the guided flash-mob experience lasts for one hour and costs £15.

But not everyone one in the city is a fan of the Silent Disco's loud antics.

In April, council chiefs faced growing calls to curb the large groups amid claims they are “creating a hazard to themselves, other pedestrians and passing traffic”.

The Edinburgh Old Town Association (EOTA) and the Old Town Community Council want to see strict enforcement of where and when the silent disco walking tours can operate amid claims some that some “unrelated gatherings” are now “bulldozing” people out of the way.