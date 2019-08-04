Watch: Superhero dad steals the show at Tynecastle concert by taking daughter on Superman-style 'fly'

A SUPERHERO dad stole the show as the LA Phil opened the Capital’s festival season in style - by taking his daughter on a Superman style ‘fly’ around the stadium.

Thousands packed into Tynecastle to watch the orchestra perform a range of classic movie soundtracks, including those from blockbuster Hollywood epics such as Jaws and Star Wars.

A bumper crowd welcomed the LA Phil to the Edinburgh Festival at Tynecastle

Attendees were encouraged to dress up as some of their favourite film characters to celebrate the event, with ticket holders told if they came in fancy dress, they could enter the stadium via the red carpet.

But it was one member of the audience who had heads turning as a costumed ‘Super dad’ paraded around the stadium with his daughter in the classic Superman flight pose after the orchestra played the hero’s classic theme as part of their encore.

A video shot by Ella McGroary shows the dad springing into action as the orchestra starts the song, before taking flight around the aisles.

Visitors said by the time the stunt was completed, the pair were being “cheered every step of the way from every stand”.

Thousands packed into the Gorgie stadium to watch the orchestra cover some of Hollywoods most iconic scores.

Around 15,000 people were inside Tynecastle for the event, the first time the Festival's opening night has been performed outside the city centre.