Edinburgh Meadows kids’ cinema screening: full list of films, dates and times

With the summer holidays kicking off on 1 July, you can quickly run out of ideas for activities to fill the day.

But from 10 - 14 July, Luna Cinema is hosting a whole bunch of open air children’s film screenings in Edinburgh’s Meadows.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s on?

The doors to the event will open half an hour before the film’s scheduled start time to allow you to get in and reserve your spot.

Each screening operates on a first come, first served basis, so it’s best to be prompt.

The Lego Movie 2: July 10, 4:30pm

Short films The Gruffalo, Highway Rat and Zog: July 11, 10am

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse: July 11, 1pm

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: July 11, 4pm

PJ Masks: July 12, 10am

Coco: July 12, 1pm

Dumbo (live action remake): July 12, 4pm

The Greatest Showman: July 12, 7pm

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun: July 13, 10am

Moana: July 13, 1pm

Ralph Breaks the Internet: July 13, 4pm

Mary Poppins Returns: July 13, 7pm

Short films The Gruffalo, Highway Rat and Zog: July 14, 10am

The Incredibles 2: July 14, 1pm

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: July 14, 4pm

Tickets?

General admission: £13.50

Child admission (three to 15 years): £8

Family admission: £8.75. The family ticket can only be purchased in groups of four and includes entry for either two adults and two children, or one adult and three children into the screening.

Infant admission (under three years old): free. All guests are required to have a ticket, regardless of age. The infant ticket is a free ticket, but choosing this option helps the organisers keep an eye on attendance numbers.

Premium admission: £18.50. Premium tickets include the use of a chair or beanbag for the duration of the film.

Child premium admission: £13. The child’s premium ticket includes the use of a child-friendly chair or beanbag for the duration of the film.

Disabled and carer general admission: £6.75

Disabled child and carer admission: £4.00

To purchase your tickets go to the Luna Cinema event page.

Venue

The screenings will take place at the Meadows in Edinburgh. The event site will be located between Middle Meadow Walk and Boys Brigade Walk, towards Melville Drive.

The address for the event is: The Meadows, Melville Drive, Edinburgh, EH9 1ND.

How to get there

The Meadows is easily accessible no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Meadows is situated around a 15 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley station via George IV Bridge.

Buses

Lothian Buses can take you within a five minute walk of the venue.

If you’re coming from the city, you can take these buses: 300, 23, 45, 35, 27, 47

If you’re travelling in the direction of the city, you can hop on: 2, 23, 27, 35, 41, 42, 45, 67

Driving

Event-goers are encouraged to leave the car at home as there is limited available parking, but if you don’t have any other option then these are the places you can park nearby:

- Easipark on Saint Leonards Street is about a 15-minute walk from the event. The car park houses 100 spaces and is priced at £8 for four hours.

- Q Park on Simpson Loan is a five-minute walk from the screening. This car park has 98 spaces and parking prices range from £1 to £2.50 per hour depending on the time of day.

- Scottish Widows Britannia on Semple Street is roughly a 10-minute walk from the event. This one has the most parking options with 198 spaces and it’s priced at £7 for four hours.

Event rules?

The event recommends that you bring something comfortable to sit on, like a blanket or a picnic chair.

Alternatively, you can purchase add-ons such as blankets when you buy your ticket.

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, the screening will still go ahead, therefore you should check the weather forecast before heading out and come prepared just in case.

Ponchos and partially covered areas will be available on-site according to the event page.

There are some general rules in place:

- You’re not allowed to bring BBQs, gas stoves, candles or any naked flame.

- No tents, gazebos, parasols or pop-up structures will be permitted

- No dogs or pets are allowed, except guide dogs

- Glass is not permitted on site - drinks should be in plastic bottles or cans and poured into plastic cups

- No smoking is permitted at the event, including e-cigarettes

- No umbrellas will be allowed, except at management’s discretion

- Under 12s need to be accompanied by an adult.

Food and drinks?

There will be refreshments available to purchase at the event. Healthy food to suit every age is offered, and at the Luna Kids Bar you’ll be able to buy a range of soft drinks, healthy juices and water.

At the Big Kids Bar, you can get prosecco, wine, tea and coffee.

You can bring your own food and picnics as long as you don’t bring glass.