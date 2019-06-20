'Edinburgh means a lot to me' - Trainspotting director Danny Boyle speaks of Capital's impact on his career

Danny Boyle has spoken of the debt he owes Edinburgh for the impact the city has had on his career.

Boyle directed classics Shallow Grave, Trainspotting and its sequel T2 in the Scottish capital.

Speaking at the Scottish premiere of his latest film, Yesterday, at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Thursday night, he said: "It's lovely being back in Edinburgh -- I've spent a lot of time here, obviously and made three films here.

"I owe the city a great deal. The first couple of films when you're starting out, it's very important that the films do well for you.

"This city - and Glasgow as well as we made all the films in both cities really - have been really fundamental in any success I've had. Edinburgh means a lot to me."

Yesterday stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, a struggling songwriter who wakes up one morning in a world in which The Beatles no longer exist.

As nobody has heard The Beatles' classic hits, such as the title track Yesterday, he is unexpectedly given credit for them.

Boyle revealed that Beatles' legend Sir Paul McCartney told him he had dreamt up the tune to Yesterday -- and he too worried he had stolen it.

Sir Paul had called his song "Scrambled Eggs" at first, and suggested the name might even be used for the film.

Boyle said: "It's not The Beatles' story, it's not like a biopic. It is an idea that The Beatles have been erased from history, which is a very funny thing given that they are probably the most famous group in the world.

"Paul saw the trailer and he like it. He was very funny about the trailer and said 'I didn't think it would work but it clearly does'.

"We asked his permission to use Yesterday as a title and he told a funny story that the song was originally called 'Scrambled Eggs' because the tune formed in his head in a dream. He came downstairs and he sang some lyrics about what was on the breakfast table to illustrate it.

"He thought, ironically, given the nature of our film about this guy borrowing or stealing the songs, he thought he'd stolen that song unwittingly.

"He thought it already existed and he'd copied it. So he used to play it to people with these lyrics. Obviously he hadn't copied it -- it was a completely original piece of genius.

"He also said 'if the film's a mess, maybe Scrambled Eggs would be a better title than Yesterday'. We said 'no, please let us use Yesterday' and he was fine. He's got a great sense of humour."

Boyle said the finished film was sent to the other surviving Beatles as a courtesy, adding: "We got a lovely message back from Ringo and Barbara, his wife. And Olivia, George's widow -- very beautiful messages back. That was very pleasing."