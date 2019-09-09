Edinburgh Playhouse announces seven week extension for The Lion King

IT is already one of the world's most popular stage shows, attracting millions of theatre-goers from around the world.

And now, Capital fans of Disney classic The Lion King will get an additional opportunity to see the stunning production after a seven week extension to its run in the city was announced.

Tickets for the performances in February and March go on sale on Tuesday, September 10.

Bosses at the Edinburgh Playhouse said "overwhelming demand" for tickets had prompted the theatre to add dates between February 11 and March 29.

It means performances of the show will smash the previous record for the longest single run in the Capital - beating the 15-weeks set back in 2013.

The Tony award-winning production – which features music from Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice – has been seen by more than 100 million people worldwide since it was first performed on Broadway in 1997.

Colin Marr, Theatre Director at the Edinburgh Playhouse said: “We have seen exceptional demand for Disney’s THE LION KING’s return to the Playhouse. From Edinburgh locals to across Scotland from the borders to Shetland islands.”

“We have seen bookings from across the globe - from the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates to Australia and South Korea. We can’t wait to welcome even more audiences to this phenomenal show and to our incredible city.”