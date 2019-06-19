Edinburgh Pride 2019: march route, events and history

This weekend, the annual Pride event will take place in Edinburgh, with members and allies of the LGBTQI+ community taking part in a march and a festival to mark the occasion.

Thousands will turn out for the highly anticipated event on Saturday (22 June), which drew in more than 7,000 people last year. On the day there will be live music, performances and health and community events, as well as the traditional march through the city.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘This Is Me’ and it is an opportunity for everybody involved to celebrate their own identity.

What is the march route?

Speeches will be taking place prior to the march, which will set off from Parliament Green.

The march will then head north onto Canongate, then on to the High Street and over the George IV Bridge via Lawnmarket.

It will continue through Bristo Place, along Potterrow and Crichton Street, into Charles Field and will end at the EUSA campus for the festival.

Entertainment, events and things to do

The headline stage, on Bristo Square, will feature a plethora of acts including the return of Caitlyn Vanbeck, James Hughes, Mary Mac and Sam Callahan. It will be headlined by singing star, Tulisa.

A number of groups have spoken of their excitement about joining the march and announced events that will be running during the day. This includes a This Is Me Gourmet Brunch and performances by drag acts Amy L’Amour, That Queen Ivy and Julianne Hoare.

As well as the live performances and events, there will be stalls at the festival. Bars around the city will be running their own events long into the night for people to continue the celebrations.

There will also be a Youth space, Trans space and community entertainments, along with Leap Sports running a special Pride fitness centre in Potterrow Dome. The second Annual Pride Run will take place in the Meadows on Friday evening prior to Pride.

Brian Herriot, chair of Pride Edinburgh, said, “I hope you will join us on Saturday 22 June for our 24th pride event featuring the Pride Scotia March and festival in our home at EUSA. It is a time to celebrate diversity - what makes us all unique and be proud to say ‘this is me’.”

What is Edinburgh Pride?

Edinburgh Pride is Scotland’s largest Pride festival, and this year it celebrates 22 years since the first march of its kind in the country.

Previously known as Pride Scotia, it relaunched under its new name in 2015.

The traditional pride march provides politicians, activists and members of the community with a platform to celebrate their identity and support one another.

And, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York, this year’s Pride event is of particular importance to the community worldwide.

The Stonewall Uprising was a series of demonstrations by the LGBTQI+ community who stood up against a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan in 1969. It is seen as a turning point for the liberation of the gay community.

The march and festival for Edinburgh Pride are free events and are open to anybody who is supportive of the cause.