Edinburgh seller puts "highly collectible" James Bond toy cars on sale for more than £1,000
FANS of James Bond can set their sights on a collection of model vehicles from the popular film franchise.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:45 am
A Colinton collector has put his 134 toy cars complete with original boxes and associated magazines up for sale for £1,100.
They include the classic Aston martin DB5 from Goldfinger and the underwater Lotus Esprit from the Spy Who Loved Me.
As well as some of the superspy’s iconic motors, the collection also includes the Acrostar from Octopussy and the hovercraft from Die Another Day.
“Sensible offers are welcome and would be happy to include the display units for anybody buying the collection.”