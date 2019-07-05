EH1 dance festival reveals all star line-up for Edinburgh 2019 - here's the full roster

THE EH1 Festival, which comes to the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, on Saturday 14 September has revealed the full lineup for its 10th Anniversary event.

The multi-area dance festival brings an all star cast of the world's top international DJs to the Capital with Sasha & John Digweed, Above & Beyond, MK, Pan - Pot and Roger Sanchez headlining across five arenas after a break of four years.

Organiser Ricky Magowan says, "Since the inception of EH1 Festival in 2009 we’ve had just about every major artist in the industry on the bill, we wanted to make sure that EH1 2019 would appeal to dance music lovers from every era, I feel we’ve achieved this by booking a lineup made up of some of the most established names in dance music and hottest new talent."

Included on this year's roster are Lee Foss, Prok & Fitch, Richy Ahmed, Michael Bibi, Danny Howard, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Gabriel & Dresden, Genix, Art Department and Dense & Pika.

The five arenas are curated by Anjunabeats, Cafe Mambo, Kaluki, Area 10 and EH1 Soundsystem.

The Anjunabeats arena brings together the creme de la creme of the Anjunabeats record label which is owned by headliners Above & Beyond who says, "We love playing for a Scottish crowd... we’re thrilled to have been invited back to Edinburgh this summer."

Cafe Mambo, meanwhile, celebrates 25 years of sound-tracking Ibiza sunsets with a lineup that will bring the magic of the White Isle to the Royal Highland Centre, Ibiza legend Roger Sanchez makes a welcome return with a headline set that promises to be one of the highlights of the festival.

He says, "I can't wait 2 bring the Beats 2 U - see u on the dance floor soon.”

Kaluki started out as a basement party in the legendary Sankeys Soap in Manchester, in 2006, and since its inception has continued to work with some of the biggest names in the industry while championing the hottest new talent in House and Techno.

Sasha & John Digweed headline the Kaluki Arena, for what will be their first ever back to back set in the Capital.They say, "Really looking forward to playing our first back to back set at EH1 Festival. in Edinburgh this September. The Scottish crowds are one of the most energetic in the world to play too, so this show is going to be something special."

MK's Area 10 parties have been taking festivals and venues all over the world by storm since he resurrected the brand in 2016. He brings a lineup of some of the hottest names in dance music to EH1 2019, hot off the back of his Area 10 pool party residency at Ibiza Rocks.

"We are bringing Area 10 to Edinburgh with a bunch of my friends and you know it’s gonna be a party," says MK.

Finally, the EH1 Soundsystem arena brings together a lineup of some of the biggest names in Techno to play on a purpose built outdoor stage.

Headliners Pan - Pot play EH1 Festival on the back of a packed Summer of festival and club appearances and are "looking forward to playing" EH1 Festival.

Previous EH1 Festival's have featured Carl Cox, Paul Van Dyk, Sven Vath, Orbital, Duke Dumot, Eats Everything and Frankie Knuckles.

EH1 Festival 2019 takes place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on Saturday 14 September, noon-midnight. Tickets priced £55.44-£77.84 are on sale now from www.skiddle.com/festivals/Eh1musicfestival/