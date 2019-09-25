Elbow announces two Edinburgh performances in 2020: dates, venue and how to get tickets

Manchester indie group Elbow has confirmed details of their new tour which will see them performing all across the UK.

The tour has been announced in support of the band’s new album, Giants Of All Sizes, which is due to be released on 11 October.

Where and when are they playing?

Elbow are set to take to Edinburgh on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 April 2020 at 7pm.

They will be performing in the Usher Hall on Lothian Road.

Tickets

Tickets for the show will officially go on sale on Thursday 26 September from 9am.

You’ll be able to get your tickets online from Ticketmaster.

The Usher Hall website states that tickets will cost £49.50, which includes a 10 per cent booking fee, however prices may vary on Ticketmaster.

Restrictions

The Usher Hall website says that standing is for over 14s over and that under 16s must be accompanied by an adult, which is 18 years or older.

The Usher Hall also has some security measures in place in order to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

These include:

- No suitcases, large backpacks or rucksacks will be permitted to the venue - a small sized handbag or backpack will be allowed but it must be kept with you at all times

- No alcohol or any bottles or cans are permitted

- Random bag searches may be carried out throughout the evening at the main entrance doors

How to get there

The Usher Hall is found in central Edinburgh and is easy to access, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Usher Hall can be found only five minutes walk from Princes Street. Just walk up Lothian Road and you’ll find it next to the Traverse Theatre and the Lyceum Theatre.

Bus

Lots of Lothian Buses service the Usher Hall. The bus numbers you want to keep an eye out for are: 1, 10, 11, 15, 16, 24, 34 and 47.

Driving

There is limited on street parking by the Usher Hall. There is also parking available at NCP Castle Terrace, which is located behind the Usher Hall and at the Sheraton Hotel across the road.

Disabled parking is available on Grindlay Street and Cambridge Street.

There is also a taxi rank opposite the Usher Hall on Lothian Road if you’d rather jump in a taxi.

Where else is the tour going?

Elbow’s UK tour will see them kick off in Belfast at the end of March and finish in London at the end of April.

This is the full running order for the tour in 2020:

- 29 March, Waterfront Hall, Belfast

- 31 March, Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

- 3 April, O2 Apollo Manchester

- 4 April, O2 Apollo Manchester

- 6 April, O2 Academy Leeds

- 7 April, O2 Academy Leeds

- 8 April, Bonus Arena, Hull

- 10 April, Usher Hall, Edinburgh

- 11 April, Usher Hall, Edinburgh

- 13 April, O2 Academy Glasgow

- 14 April, O2 Academy Glasgow

- 16 April, O2 Academy Newcastle

- 17 April, O2 Academy Newcastle

- 18 April, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

- 20 April, Pavilions, Plymouth

- 21 April, Guildhall, Portsmouth

- 23 April, De Montfort Hall, Leicester

- 24 April, Brighton Centre

- 25 April, Bournemouth International Centre

- 27 April, Eventim Apollo, London

- 28 April, Eventim Apollo, London