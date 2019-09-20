Elvis Costello is coming to Edinburgh's Usher Hall and tickets are on sale right now

Iconic singer, writer and performer Elvis Costello has announced a huge show at Edinburgh's Usher Hall, and tickets are on sale right now.

Along with his group The Imposters, the Oliver's Army star, real name Declan Patrick MacManus, will grave the Usher Hall stage on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

They will bring their new show, entitled 'Just Trust' to the UK for their first tour of the decade throughout February and March.

READ MORE: Lupe Pintos Chili Cook Off Edinburgh 2019: date, times and whose chilli is getting judged

Costello, 65, recently recieved a Hollywood Walk of Fame star alongside the likes of Spike Lee, Billy Idol and Julia Roberts.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale right now, and you can get them HERE.

They are priced at £55 up to £104.50 including booking fee.

Elvis Costello is coming to Edinburgh's Usher Hall

READ MORE: Six by Nico will take diners to New York with their mouth-watering new menu

£1.50 non-refundable transaction fee applies on all online and telephone bookings.

There is a six ticket limit on transactions and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For the latest events in Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.

