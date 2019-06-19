10 movies not to miss at the Edinburgh International Film Festival

The Edinburgh International Film Festival kicks off today - here's a roundup of what we've got our eyes on.

1. Robert the Bruce

Taking top billing at EIFF, Robert the Bruce marks the long awaited sequel to ­Braveheart. Angus Macfadyen reprises his role to bring Robert the Bruce back to the screen as he is pursued by his enemies.

2. Boyz in the Wood

Set in the Scottish Highlands, Boyz in the Wood is a comedy-horror about four city boys being hunted as the Highlands’ police force trails behind. Mixing rising stars with big names like Eddie Izzard, this is one to watch out for.

3. Balance, Not Symmetry

Following the life of a ­Scottish-American student studying at the Glasgow School of Art, Balance, Not Symmetry explores what happens when her dad ­suddenly dies. This film also benefits from a score by ­Scottish band Biffy Clyro.

4. Schemers

Schemers is a film by writer and director David McLean. Filmed exclusively in his home city of Dundee, the film is a semi-autobiographical look at McLean’s early years whilst he was in the music business, set in the 70s and 80s.

5. Toy Story 4

We’re taken back into the beloved world of Toy Story as Woody and the gang find themselves at the heart of a new adventure. All seems well under the charge of Andy’s younger sister ­Bonnie, until things start to go awry.

6. Best Before Death

Filmmaker Paul Duane chronicles a two year period of a 12-year tour by artist and musician Bill Drummond in Best Before Death. Drummond undertakes his self imposed ‘work’, including building beds, baking cakes and shining shoes.

7. Strange But True

Strange But True is the tale of Melissa who turns up at her boyfriend’s family house five years after his death to announce that she is pregnant with his child. Soon, the family discover that the truth is a terrifying thing.

8. Scheme Birds

Tribeca Film Festival 2019 selection Scheme Birds is coming home to Scotland for the EIFF. The ­documentary focuses on young mother Gemma, who lives in a town where “you either get knocked up or locked up” –and things quickly escalate.

9. Mrs Lowry and Son

Detailing the fragile relationship between famous 20th century artist L. S. Lowry and his controlling mother, Mrs Lowry and Son showcases an acting masterclass with Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall.

10. Good Omens

For fans of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the EIFF will be screening all six episodes of Good Omens, a TV series adapted from the book by the two authors. Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and angel.