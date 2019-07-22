Billy Connolly's final stand-up tour will be shown in Edinburgh cinemas for one night only

Have your say

Legendary Scottish comedian Billy Connolly is set to bring a snapshot of his iconic career in comedy to the big screen, with an exclusive film performance of 'Billy Connolly: The Sex Life of Bandages'.

Hailed as the UK’s most influential comedian of all time, Sir Billy Connolly’s final stand-up tour will be shown in Vue Edinburgh Ocean and Vue Edinburgh Omni on Thursday, 10th October 2019, as part of a one-night-only screening.

Acting as a lasting tribute to his life and legacy, the brilliantly witty routine from his Australian tour in 2015, dictates a riotous journey filled with outrageous tales and blistering observations of everyday absurdities.

READ MORE: Billy Connolly: 15 iconic photos of The Big Yin

The whip-smart screening will muse upon Connolly’s career in comedy, which was filmed exclusively for cinema audiences prior to his Billy’s retirement in 2016 following his diagnosis with Parkinsons Disease.

Connolly has toured worldwide continuously for 50 years, performing to an accumulative audience of over 10 million.

READ MORE: 25 of Billy Connolly’s best jokes, one-liners and quips

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue commented: “We are delighted to bring this exclusive screening to venues across the UK.

“The Sex Life of Bandages is a big screen tribute to an iconic funny-man whose sharp wit and anarchic storytelling is still as hilarious as ever.”

Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com or at your local venue.

For the latest events news - join our new Best in Edinburgh Facebook group here.